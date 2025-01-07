iifl-logo-icon 1
Dolfin Rubbers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

208.55
(-2.93%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

82.49

76.71

70.09

53.86

yoy growth (%)

7.53

9.45

30.12

31.91

Raw materials

-52.98

-49.02

-45.5

-37.36

As % of sales

64.22

63.9

64.91

69.37

Employee costs

-8.85

-9.11

-7.28

-4.26

As % of sales

10.73

11.87

10.38

7.92

Other costs

-15.83

-14.45

-13.88

-9.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.18

18.84

19.8

18.19

Operating profit

4.83

4.12

3.42

2.42

OPM

5.85

5.37

4.88

4.5

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.72

-0.62

-0.57

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.11

-0.1

-0.21

Other income

0.14

0.18

0.19

0.15

Profit before tax

4.02

3.47

2.89

1.79

Taxes

-1.18

-0.9

-1.02

-0.48

Tax rate

-29.48

-26.19

-35.45

-26.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.83

2.56

1.86

1.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.83

2.56

1.86

1.31

yoy growth (%)

10.69

37.32

42.06

105.86

NPM

3.43

3.34

2.66

2.43

