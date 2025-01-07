Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
82.49
76.71
70.09
53.86
yoy growth (%)
7.53
9.45
30.12
31.91
Raw materials
-52.98
-49.02
-45.5
-37.36
As % of sales
64.22
63.9
64.91
69.37
Employee costs
-8.85
-9.11
-7.28
-4.26
As % of sales
10.73
11.87
10.38
7.92
Other costs
-15.83
-14.45
-13.88
-9.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.18
18.84
19.8
18.19
Operating profit
4.83
4.12
3.42
2.42
OPM
5.85
5.37
4.88
4.5
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.72
-0.62
-0.57
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.11
-0.1
-0.21
Other income
0.14
0.18
0.19
0.15
Profit before tax
4.02
3.47
2.89
1.79
Taxes
-1.18
-0.9
-1.02
-0.48
Tax rate
-29.48
-26.19
-35.45
-26.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.83
2.56
1.86
1.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.83
2.56
1.86
1.31
yoy growth (%)
10.69
37.32
42.06
105.86
NPM
3.43
3.34
2.66
2.43
