To,

The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 29th Annual Report of the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statement of Accounts for the Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Your Companys financial performance during the year is summarized below:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Turnover 12594.26 10164.80 Other Income 46.69 13.59 Total Income: 12640.95 10178.39 Profit/(loss) before Finance Cost, Depreciation and Taxation 919.28 669.44 Less: Finance Cost 105.68 88.35 Depreciation 151.22 129.72 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 662.38 451.37 Less: Provision for Tax 187.75 119.99 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 474.63 331.38 Total Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) 6.01 (20.97) Total Comprehensive Income for the year 480.64 310.40 Balance carried to Balance Sheet 480.64 310.40

2. PERFOMANCE, PROSPECTS AND OUTLOOK

The Company has achieved a sales turnover of Rs. 12594.26 as compared to Rs. 10164.80 for the previous year. The Total Comprehensive Income for the year of the Company is Rs. 480.64 as compared to income of Rs. 310.40 for the previous year.

The Company has started the production of automotive tyres (both Tubeless and Tube type) from moped Scooter onwards to Giant Vehicles in their existing plant of Automotive tubes with the addition of new machineries.

3. INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015 as amended and other relevant provisions of the Act.

4. DIVIDEND

After reviewing the financial results. The Company did not pay any dividend during the financial year.

As per Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, toplOOO listed entities based on market capitalization are required to formulate a Dividend Distribution Policy. However, your company does not fall under the purview of above regulation and hence this regulation does not apply to the Company.

5. TRANSFERS TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors of the Company has decided to retain the entire amount of profits in the Reserve and Surplus Account and not to transfer any amount to the General Reserve.

6. SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 102000000 (Ten Crore Twenty Lakh); Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 100298920 (Ten Crore Two Lakh Ninty Eight Thousand Nine Hundred Twenty).

Authorized Share Capital (2023-24):

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs. 102000000 divided into 10200000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Issued. Subscribed and Paid-up Capital (2023-24):

The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs. 10029S920/- divided into 10029892 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.

During the year under review there was neither any issue of Equity Shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise nor grant of any stock options or sweat equity under any scheme.

7. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Appointment/Reappointment/Resignation of Board of Directors/Kev Managerial Personnel

Directors

Resignation:

During the year under review, No Director has resigned from their place in the Company.

Appointment:

During the F.Y. 2023-24following appointments/re-appointment were made:

1. During the year under review, No Director has been appointed in the Company.

Retirement by Rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Associations and Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Ratinder Kaur (DIN: 00944751), Whole Time Director (Executive Director) of the Company will retire by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting. She being eligible has offered her re-appointment on the Board.

During the year 2022-23 Mr. Surinder Pal Singh (DIN: 00942870), Joint Managing Director (Executive Director) retired by rotation at the Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, had offered for his re-appointment which was subsequently approved by Shareholders.

The relevant details, as required under the Regulation 36 (3) of Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standards, of the person seeking re-appointment as Director are also provided in the Notice convening the 29th Annual General Meeting.

Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs):

In accordance with the section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Ms. Celespreet Kaur, CFO, continued to be KMP of the Company and Ms. Ankita Sahu has resigned and Ms. Dilpreet Kaur is appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.ef 15th August,2023 of the company.

8. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Mr. Tarundeep Singh (DIN: 08121654), Ms. Amandeep Kaur (DIN: 07728094), Ms. Gurpreet Kaur (DIN: 09499130) and Mr. Yashul Goyal (DIN: 08851633) are Independent Directors of the Company.

The Board has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in the opinion of the Board they fulfill the conditions specified in the Act and the rules made thereunder and are Independent of the management.

They have also complied with the code of Independent Directors prescribed in schedule IV to the Act and a policy for appointment and remuneration of Directors/KMPs/senior management as approved by Board of Directors.

Meeting of independent Director:

Separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on Thursday, 28th March, 2024, inter alia to discuss:

* To evaluate the performance of Non-Independent Directors, performance of the Board as a whole,

‘ Review the performance of the Chairman, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive

Directors. The same was discussed in the Board Meeting that followed the meeting of the Independent Directors, at which the performance of the Board, its Committees and Individual Directors was also discussed.

‘ Assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

9. MEETINGS OF BOARD

The Board regularly meets to discuss and decide on Company, business policy and strategy apart from conducting other Board related businesses. The Board of Directors were provided with the requisite information mentioned in the Listing Regulations well before the Board meetings. Eight (8) meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year ended 31st March, 2024 the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

The notices of Board Meetings are given well in advance to all the Directors. The Agenda is circulated at least a week prior to the date of the meeting.

During the year under review, no resolution by way of circulation was passed by the Company.

10. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

As on 31 st March 2024, the Board had three Committees - the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. During the year, all recommendations made by the Committees were approved and accepted by the Board.

A detailed note on the composition of the Board and its Committees is provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

11. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance. We believe in adherence to good corporate practices, implementing effective policies and guidelines and developing a culture of the best management practices and compliance with the law at all levels. Our Corporate governance practices strive to foster and attain the highest standards of integrity, transparency, accountability and ethics in all business matters to enhance and retain investor trust, long-term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions.

A Separate section on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Schedule V (C) of the SEBI Listing Regulations forms part of this Report. The Corporate Governance Report along with the requisite certificate from the Company Secretary in practice confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI Listing Regulations forms part of this Annual Report.

12. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to provisions of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 the directors hereby confirm the following

1. That in the preparation of annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024. the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to departures;

2. That the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of financial year and the profit of the Company for that period.

3. That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. That the directors had prepared the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024 on a going concern basis.

5. That proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

6. That system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws was in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

13. AUDITORS

Statutory Auditors and Auditors Report

M/s Ravi Garg & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 016998N), had been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 24th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2019 to hold office upto the conclusion of 29thAnnual General Meeting of the Company.

It is proposed to appoint M/s Goyal Sanjay & Associates, (Firm Registration No. 010083N) for period of next 5(five) years from the conclusion of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year 2024 till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2029. Your directors took note of the same.

The Auditors report on the Annual Accounts of the Company for the year under review is self-explanatory and requires no comments. Further, there are no adverse remarks or qualifications in the report that calls for Boards explanation.

During the year under review, there were no frauds reported by auditors under Section 143( 12) of Companies Act, 2013.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed PDM and Associates (CP No.: 25003, ACS: 25988), Practising Company Secretaries for the financial year 2024-25 to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.

Internal Auditors

Mr. Divyam Jain has been re-appointed as Internal Auditor in the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2023 for the year 2023-24.

Cost Auditor hi terms of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, Cost Audit will be applicable to the Company, hi this regard, The Board of Directors have on the recommendation of the Audit Committee appointed Cost Auditor Mrs. Anju Pardesi (ICWAI Registration no. 003448) to carry out cost audit of the products manufactured by the Company for the year 2024-25.

The Company has received their written consent that the appointment is in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder. They have also confirmed that they are not disqualified to be appointed as Cost Auditors of the Company for the year 2024-25.

The remuneration of the Cost Auditor has been approved by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of Audit Committee. As required under the Companies Act, 2013, In terms of the provisions of Section 148(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 14(a) (ii) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor is required to be placed before the members in a general meeting for their ratification. Accordingly, necessary resolution is proposed for ratification for the remuneration payable to Mrs. Anju Pardesi, Cost Auditors in the Notice convening the 29thAGM.

14. EXPLANATION ON STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT/SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT

Neither the Statutory Auditor nor Secretarial Auditor of the Company, in their respective reports has made any qualification, reservation, adverse marks or disclaimers. Accordingly, no explanations thereon are required to be furnished.

15. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY, ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The details of Energy, Technology, Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo stipulated under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies act, 2013 read with rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed as Annexure-III

16. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5, of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is as follows:

The Company has one Managing Directors Mr. Kawaljit Singh and one Joint Managing Director Mr. Surinder Pal Singh the remuneration paid to them is Rs. 4.98 Lac p.m. and Rs. 2.50 Lac p.m., respectively.

The Remuneration paid to all Key Management Personnel was in accordance with remuneration policy adopted by the Company.

17. REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS/EMPLOYEES AND RELATED ANALYSIS

During the year under review, no employee of the Company received salary in excess of the limits as prescribed under the Act. Accordingly, no particulars of employees are being given pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The details pertaining to the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employee ‘s remuneration and other prescribed details as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed herewith and forms part of this report as Annexure - II

18. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

There were no contracts or arrangements entered into by the company in accordance with provisions of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

However, there were certain related party transactions in terms of regulation 23 of the SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) regulations, 2015 which were entered into on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

19. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Ventures or Associates as on March 31, 2024. There was no change in the subsdiaries, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies of the Company during the year under review.

20. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return as required under Section 92 of the Act, is available on the Companys website viz.https://www.dolfintyres.com/.

21. PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

The Company has not given any loan or given guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions during the year. However, the detail of investments made by the Company is given in the notes to the Financial Statement.

22. DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and no deposits remained unpaid or unclaimed as at the end of the year under review and there has been no default in the repayments of deposits.

23. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility are attracted to the Company as on the balance sheet date. Thus, in the Next Following year 2024-2025 the Company will follow the provisions as per Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, yet the Company has been over the years pursuing as part of its corporate philosophy, an unwritten CSR policy voluntarily which goes much beyond mere philanthropic gestures and integrates interest, welfare and aspirations of the community with those of the Company itself in an environment of partnership for inclusive development.

24. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, your company has not changed its business or objects and continues to be in the same line of the business as per main object of the Company.

25. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

During the year under review, No Order has been passed by Regulators or Court or Tribunals.

26. HUMAN RESOURCES

The well discipline workforce which has served the Company for three decades lies at the very foundation of the Companys major achievements and shall well continue for the years to come. The management has always carried out systematic appraisal of performance and imparted training at periodic intervals. The Company has always recognized talent and has judiciously followed the principle of rewarding performance.

27. RISK MANAGEMENT

A well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping and trend analysis, risk exposures, potential impact and risk mitigation process is in place. The objective of the mechanism is to minimize the impact of risks identified and taking advance actions to mitigate it. The mechanism works on the principles of probability of occurrence and impact, if triggered. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, monitor and manage both business and non-business risks.

28. POLICY ON PRESERVATION OF THE DOCUMENTS

The Company has formulated a Policy pursuant to Regulation 9 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Regulations”) on Preservation of the Documents to ensure safekeeping of the records and safeguard the Documents from getting manhandled, while at the same time avoiding superfluous inventory of documents.

29. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has an effective internal control system, which ensures that all the assets of the Company are safeguarded and protected against any loss from unauthorized use or disposition.

The Internal Auditor of the Company carries out review of the internal systems and procedures. The internal audit reports are reviewed by Audit Committee.

Your Company has also put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements commensurate with the size and nature of operations of the Company. During the year, such controls were tested and no material discrepancy or weakness in the Companys internal controls over financial reporting was observed,

30. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and accordingly framed a Whistle Blower Policy. The Policy enables the employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct. Further the mechanism adopted by the Company encourages the Whistle Blower to report genuine concerns or grievances and provide for adequate safe guards against victimization of the "Whistle Blower who avails of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, in exceptional cases. The functioning of vigil mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the whistle blowers has been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board. The whistle Blower Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at www.dolfintyres.com.

31. SEXUAL HARASSMENT PREVENTION

The Company has in place a policy for prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassments. All the employees of the Company (permanent, temporary, contractual and trainees) are covered under this policy.

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under.

No complaint was received during the year under review.

32. FINANCIAL VIABILITY OF COMPANY

The Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks and not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions during the year.

33. LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

The Equity Shares of the Company were listed on Main Board of BSE Limited and the listing fees for the year 2023-24 has been duly paid to Stock Exchange.

34. COMPLIANCES WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARD ON BOARD AND GENERAL MEETINGS

During the year under review, your company has duly complied with the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standards.

35. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In terms of Regulation 34 and schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 a review of the performance of the company, for the year under review, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, is presented under separate section attached as Annexure-V forming part of this Annual Report.

36. GENERAL DISCLOSURES

Your Directors state that the Company has made disclosure in this report for the items prescribed in section 134(3) of the Act and Rule S of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions of the act and listing regulations, to the extent the transaction took place on those items during the year. Your Directors further state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of Equity Shares with differential rights as to dividend, right issue.

2. Issue of Sweat Equity Shares to Employees of the Company.

3. Issue of Employee Stock Options to Employees of the Company.

4. Purchase of its own shares either directly or indirectly.

5. Annual Report and other compliances on Corporate Social Responsibility.

6. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future;

7. Information on subsidiary. Associate and joint venture companies.

37. DIVIDENDS LYING IN THE UNPAID DIVIDEND ACCOUNT:

The Company in compliance with Section 124 of Companies Act, 2013 has transferred to the Unpaid Dividend Account the following amounts:

Type of Dividend and Year Amount (In Rs) Year in which it will get transferred to IEPF 1 Final Dividend 2019-20 34880 October, 2027 2 Final Dividend 2020-21 261460 October, 2028 3 Final Dividend 2022-23 305542 October, 2030

More details are available at the website of the Company at www.dolfintyres.com.

38. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Company has been very well supported from all quarters and therefore your directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for the support and co-operation received from Employees, Dealers, Suppliers, Central and State Governments, Bankers and others associated with the Company. Your Directors wish to thank the banks, financial institutions, shareholders and business associates for their continued support and cooperation. We look forward to receiving the continued patronage from all quarters in the years to come.