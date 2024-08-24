Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith Copy of Notice of 29th AGM of the company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 19th September, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. through physical mode. The Copy of the notice is also available on the website of the company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 24th August, 2024, at its registered office have inter alia, transacted the following business attached in the file below. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find the enclosed summary of the proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dolfin Rubbers Limited (The company) held on Thursday, 19th September, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. at its registered office at 26 A, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Ludhiana-141012 , Punjab. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results for 29th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024)