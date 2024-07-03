Dolfin Rubbers Ltd Summary

Dolfin Rubbers Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 12, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Punjab. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on November 20, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.The Company is engaged into manufacturing of Auto and ADV (Animal Driven Vehicle) tubes supporting the tyre industry. These rubber tubes are suitable for tyres of various types of vehicles viz., Mopeds, Scooters, Motorcycles, Cars, Jeeps, Buses, Trucks and Tractors with the use of Butyl rubber. The Company started its journey of manufacturing rubber tubes way back in year 1997 with a small manufacturing unit at Humbran near Ludhiana and today it has footsteps in most parts of India through wide network of distributors. The Company also started tapping in international market by making its products available in Egypt and Nepal. It initially catered to the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment in the automotive sector with major dependency on very few customers. Further, with a view to expand the business, Company started targeting the market of four wheelers industry. The Company has the most modern & sophisticated plant, Equipments, technique and dedicated manpower. The company has received an OHSAS 18001: 2007 certificate from QS Zurich AG for their Management Systems.In October 2018, Company came up with a Public Issue of 20,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating Rs 5.2 Cr.The Company started production of automotive tyres (both Tubeless and Tube type) from moped Scooter onwards to Giant Vehicles in their existing plant of Automotive tubes with the addition of new machineries in 2022-23.