Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.29
-0.36
-1.02
-0.33
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.24
-0.33
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
0.02
0.03
Working capital
-0.49
-0.12
-0.11
-4.44
Other operating items
Operating
-0.86
-0.56
-1.35
-0.63
Capital expenditure
-3.7
-3.68
-2.66
-0.28
Free cash flow
-4.56
-4.24
-4.01
-0.92
Equity raised
-8.59
-7.82
-5.81
-5.22
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.98
12.59
14.43
16.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.18
0.51
4.59
10.27
