Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.72
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Dolphin Medical FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.29

-0.36

-1.02

-0.33

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.24

-0.33

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

0.02

0.03

Working capital

-0.49

-0.12

-0.11

-4.44

Other operating items

Operating

-0.86

-0.56

-1.35

-0.63

Capital expenditure

-3.7

-3.68

-2.66

-0.28

Free cash flow

-4.56

-4.24

-4.01

-0.92

Equity raised

-8.59

-7.82

-5.81

-5.22

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.98

12.59

14.43

16.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6.18

0.51

4.59

10.27

