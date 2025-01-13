iifl-logo-icon 1
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Key Ratios

2.66
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.89

-62.06

-16.01

-69.65

Op profit growth

-443.37

-50.38

-83.11

-259.73

EBIT growth

-97.58

-32.11

-34.47

366.11

Net profit growth

-91.94

-33.56

-56.27

32.73

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

30.41

-13.8

-10.55

-52.51

EBIT margin

-2.35

-152.15

-85.02

-108.98

Net profit margin

-8.16

-158

-90.22

-173.28

RoCE

-0.06

-2.52

-3.58

-5.2

RoNW

-0.09

-1.09

-1.56

-3.24

RoA

-0.05

-0.65

-0.95

-2.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.25

-0.07

-1.04

-1.73

Book value per share

8.45

0.84

8.86

9.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-4.62

-18.26

-1.01

-0.63

P/B

0.13

1.55

0.11

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

30.77

-275.26

-95.75

-16.55

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-33.24

-2.86

0.45

1.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

6.43

20.07

13.32

14.38

Creditor days

-9.25

-13.22

-1.72

-1.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.23

14.47

17.77

1.77

Net debt / equity

0.63

0.62

0.6

0.57

Net debt / op. profit

47.27

-160.12

-79.94

-13.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-30.08

-26.88

-31.09

-28.14

Employee costs

-6.87

-16.94

-27.08

-30.82

Other costs

-32.62

-69.97

-52.37

-93.54

