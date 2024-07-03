iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Share Price

2.86
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:38:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.87
  • Day's High2.99
  • 52 Wk High3.3
  • Prev. Close2.86
  • Day's Low2.72
  • 52 Wk Low 1.72
  • Turnover (lac)0.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.75
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

2.87

Prev. Close

2.86

Turnover(Lac.)

0.44

Day's High

2.99

Day's Low

2.72

52 Week's High

3.3

52 Week's Low

1.72

Book Value

6.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Corporate Action

5 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Oct, 2024

arrow

5 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:46 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.1

15.1

15.1

15.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.03

-4.92

-4.8

-4.61

Net Worth

10.07

10.18

10.3

10.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.47

0.18

0.06

0.15

yoy growth (%)

159.62

203.6

-60.81

-56.4

Raw materials

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

As % of sales

8.78

12.57

36.67

24.22

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.29

-0.36

-1.02

-0.33

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.24

-0.33

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

0.02

0.03

Working capital

-0.49

-0.12

-0.11

-4.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

159.62

203.6

-60.81

-56.4

Op profit growth

1,571.64

-58.53

910.65

18.45

EBIT growth

-20.52

-64.65

213.93

9.17

Net profit growth

-18.92

-61.67

237.33

11.4

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dolphin Medical Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

G V Mohan Prasad

Whole Time Director & CFO

M Lakshmi Sudha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vinay Vishnuraj Nayak

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Narendra Seena Karkera

Executive Director

Nanapaneni Buddha Sagar

Independent Director

Dwarakanath Madala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dolphin Medical Services Ltd

Summary

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd., is an organization promoted by the doctors of the coastal region of Andhra Pradhesh. The chief promoters are Dr. M. S. S. Koteswara Rao, an eminent physician and former Minister for Health in Andhra Pradesh and Dr. G. V. Mohan Prasad, a Radiologist cum ENT specialist is the Managing Director of the Company.The Company has been providing comprehensive Diagnostic Services since 1994, with a range of tests covering Radiology and Imaging, Biochemistry, Pathology and Microbiology etc., to the people of the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.The Company was able to withstand the tough competition in the market and still enhance its profitability of the Company. The present status of the Company is that the Company is debt free and is profit making for the past many years.In addition it has also the eye care division called the Dolphin Nethralaya which is a Comprehensive eye care and laser and research centre.The Company has also ventured in to IT and Biotechnology and Herbal sectors.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dolphin Medical Services Ltd share price today?

The Dolphin Medical Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd is ₹4.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd is 0 and 0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dolphin Medical Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd is ₹1.72 and ₹3.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd?

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.47%, 3 Years at -0.46%, 1 Year at 39.51%, 6 Month at 48.96%, 3 Month at 43.00% and 1 Month at -0.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dolphin Medical Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.