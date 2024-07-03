Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹2.87
Prev. Close₹2.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.44
Day's High₹2.99
Day's Low₹2.72
52 Week's High₹3.3
52 Week's Low₹1.72
Book Value₹6.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.1
15.1
15.1
15.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.03
-4.92
-4.8
-4.61
Net Worth
10.07
10.18
10.3
10.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.47
0.18
0.06
0.15
yoy growth (%)
159.62
203.6
-60.81
-56.4
Raw materials
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
As % of sales
8.78
12.57
36.67
24.22
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.29
-0.36
-1.02
-0.33
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.24
-0.33
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
0.02
0.03
Working capital
-0.49
-0.12
-0.11
-4.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
159.62
203.6
-60.81
-56.4
Op profit growth
1,571.64
-58.53
910.65
18.45
EBIT growth
-20.52
-64.65
213.93
9.17
Net profit growth
-18.92
-61.67
237.33
11.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
G V Mohan Prasad
Whole Time Director & CFO
M Lakshmi Sudha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vinay Vishnuraj Nayak
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Narendra Seena Karkera
Executive Director
Nanapaneni Buddha Sagar
Independent Director
Dwarakanath Madala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dolphin Medical Services Ltd
Summary
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd., is an organization promoted by the doctors of the coastal region of Andhra Pradhesh. The chief promoters are Dr. M. S. S. Koteswara Rao, an eminent physician and former Minister for Health in Andhra Pradesh and Dr. G. V. Mohan Prasad, a Radiologist cum ENT specialist is the Managing Director of the Company.The Company has been providing comprehensive Diagnostic Services since 1994, with a range of tests covering Radiology and Imaging, Biochemistry, Pathology and Microbiology etc., to the people of the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.The Company was able to withstand the tough competition in the market and still enhance its profitability of the Company. The present status of the Company is that the Company is debt free and is profit making for the past many years.In addition it has also the eye care division called the Dolphin Nethralaya which is a Comprehensive eye care and laser and research centre.The Company has also ventured in to IT and Biotechnology and Herbal sectors.
The Dolphin Medical Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd is ₹4.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd is 0 and 0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dolphin Medical Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd is ₹1.72 and ₹3.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.47%, 3 Years at -0.46%, 1 Year at 39.51%, 6 Month at 48.96%, 3 Month at 43.00% and 1 Month at -0.69%.
