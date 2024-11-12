iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
DOLPHIN MEDICAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation. Board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Oct 20242 Oct 2024
DOLPHIN MEDICAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AGM AGM notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202411 Aug 2024
DOLPHIN MEDICAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
DOLPHIN MEDICAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 Re-appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
DOLPHIN MEDICAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

