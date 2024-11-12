|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|DOLPHIN MEDICAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation. Board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Oct 2024
|2 Oct 2024
|DOLPHIN MEDICAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AGM AGM notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|11 Aug 2024
|DOLPHIN MEDICAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|DOLPHIN MEDICAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 Re-appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|DOLPHIN MEDICAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
