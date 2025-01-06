Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.47
0.18
0.06
0.15
yoy growth (%)
159.62
203.6
-60.81
-56.4
Raw materials
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
As % of sales
8.78
12.57
36.67
24.22
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales
13.53
20.28
56.15
23.91
Other costs
-6.14
-0.46
-0.83
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,298.21
256.7
1,395.3
105.68
Operating profit
-5.77
-0.34
-0.83
-0.08
OPM
-1,220.54
-189.56
-1,388.13
-53.82
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.24
-0.33
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
5.55
0.04
0.05
0.09
Profit before tax
-0.29
-0.36
-1.02
-0.33
Taxes
-0.01
-0.02
0.02
0.03
Tax rate
5.59
5.72
-2.19
-10.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.31
-0.38
-1
-0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.31
-0.38
-1
-0.29
yoy growth (%)
-18.92
-61.67
237.33
11.4
NPM
-65.99
-211.34
-1,674.47
-194.52
