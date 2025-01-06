iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.8
(-2.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dolphin Medical Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.47

0.18

0.06

0.15

yoy growth (%)

159.62

203.6

-60.81

-56.4

Raw materials

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

As % of sales

8.78

12.57

36.67

24.22

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

As % of sales

13.53

20.28

56.15

23.91

Other costs

-6.14

-0.46

-0.83

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,298.21

256.7

1,395.3

105.68

Operating profit

-5.77

-0.34

-0.83

-0.08

OPM

-1,220.54

-189.56

-1,388.13

-53.82

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.24

-0.33

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

5.55

0.04

0.05

0.09

Profit before tax

-0.29

-0.36

-1.02

-0.33

Taxes

-0.01

-0.02

0.02

0.03

Tax rate

5.59

5.72

-2.19

-10.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.31

-0.38

-1

-0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.31

-0.38

-1

-0.29

yoy growth (%)

-18.92

-61.67

237.33

11.4

NPM

-65.99

-211.34

-1,674.47

-194.52

Dolphin Medical : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dolphin Medical Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.