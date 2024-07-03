iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Company Summary

2.66
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:53:00 PM

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Summary

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd., is an organization promoted by the doctors of the coastal region of Andhra Pradhesh. The chief promoters are Dr. M. S. S. Koteswara Rao, an eminent physician and former Minister for Health in Andhra Pradesh and Dr. G. V. Mohan Prasad, a Radiologist cum ENT specialist is the Managing Director of the Company.The Company has been providing comprehensive Diagnostic Services since 1994, with a range of tests covering Radiology and Imaging, Biochemistry, Pathology and Microbiology etc., to the people of the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.The Company was able to withstand the tough competition in the market and still enhance its profitability of the Company. The present status of the Company is that the Company is debt free and is profit making for the past many years.In addition it has also the eye care division called the Dolphin Nethralaya which is a Comprehensive eye care and laser and research centre.The Company has also ventured in to IT and Biotechnology and Herbal sectors.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.