Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Summary

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd., is an organization promoted by the doctors of the coastal region of Andhra Pradhesh. The chief promoters are Dr. M. S. S. Koteswara Rao, an eminent physician and former Minister for Health in Andhra Pradesh and Dr. G. V. Mohan Prasad, a Radiologist cum ENT specialist is the Managing Director of the Company.The Company has been providing comprehensive Diagnostic Services since 1994, with a range of tests covering Radiology and Imaging, Biochemistry, Pathology and Microbiology etc., to the people of the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.The Company was able to withstand the tough competition in the market and still enhance its profitability of the Company. The present status of the Company is that the Company is debt free and is profit making for the past many years.In addition it has also the eye care division called the Dolphin Nethralaya which is a Comprehensive eye care and laser and research centre.The Company has also ventured in to IT and Biotechnology and Herbal sectors.