|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|1.5
|75
|Final
|Further, in the same Board Meeting, the Board of Directors also had recommended payment of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 1.50/- (i.e. 75%) per share of the face value of Rs. 2/- subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The said final dividend, if approved by the shareholders, shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. Record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend will be fixed and informed to the Stock Exchanges in due course
