|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Dec 2023
|15 Jan 2024
|DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 15-Jan-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/12/2023) DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Proceedings of Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2024) DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 15, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2024)
