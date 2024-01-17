|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-Dec-2024 to 31-Dec-2024 for the purpose of Preferential Offer.
|BookCloser
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|Finalized the dates of the Book Closure from Tuesday, September 06, 2024 to Friday, September 13,2024 (both days inclusive) for the forthcoming 30th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, September 13,2024.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
