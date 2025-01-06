iifl-logo-icon 1
Duropack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Duropack FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.73

1.15

0.95

0.71

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.42

-0.19

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.3

-0.3

-0.18

Working capital

0.62

0.44

0.17

0.83

Other operating items

Operating

1.56

0.86

0.62

1.13

Capital expenditure

-5

2.2

0.2

0.02

Free cash flow

-3.43

3.06

0.82

1.16

Equity raised

11.17

7.98

5.3

3.82

Investing

0.31

0.18

0.73

0.19

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.05

11.23

6.86

5.18

