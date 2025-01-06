Duropack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.73
1.15
0.95
0.71
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.42
-0.19
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.3
-0.3
-0.18
Working capital
0.62
0.44
0.17
0.83
Other operating items
Operating
1.56
0.86
0.62
1.13
Capital expenditure
-5
2.2
0.2
0.02
Free cash flow
-3.43
3.06
0.82
1.16
Equity raised
11.17
7.98
5.3
3.82
Investing
0.31
0.18
0.73
0.19
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.05
11.23
6.86
5.18
