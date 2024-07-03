SectorPackaging
Open₹98.55
Prev. Close₹103.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹107.45
Day's Low₹98.55
52 Week's High₹121.9
52 Week's Low₹65
Book Value₹37.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.1
P/E21.28
EPS4.87
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.27
5.27
5.27
4.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.17
9.84
8.2
6.77
Net Worth
18.44
15.11
13.47
11.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.6
17.13
14.06
12.08
yoy growth (%)
20.24
21.8
16.38
13.66
Raw materials
-13.9
-11.35
-9.93
-8.68
As % of sales
67.47
66.26
70.58
71.83
Employee costs
-2.34
-1.72
-1.22
-0.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.73
1.15
0.95
0.71
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.42
-0.19
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.3
-0.3
-0.18
Working capital
0.62
0.44
0.17
0.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.24
21.8
16.38
13.66
Op profit growth
28.32
37.39
24.53
3.92
EBIT growth
49.84
20.48
33.67
11.53
Net profit growth
22.29
31.07
22.51
1.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vivek Jain
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vineet Jain
Non Executive Director
Atula Jain
Independent Director
SHEKHAR SINGAL
Independent Director
Udai Nath Piplani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anju
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Duropack Ltd
Summary
Duropack Ltd was incorporated in 1986, by a private Indian party producing other sheets, films & foils of plastics. The Company has a plant at Panchor near Rewari, in Haryana, producing Holographic film, Holographic stickers, Laminate film, Lay flat tub. The Company is one of the few leading companies offering an innovative and diverse range of flexible packaging solutions to various manufacturing industries. It is engaged in the field of manufacture and export of multi-layer laminate films, pouches and bags, wide width Holographic Films, Stickers, etc. It equip the manufacturing unit in Rewari with latest technology imported machines like Roto Gravure Printing Machine, Pouching Machine, Lamination Machine, Spout fixing Machine, Slitting Machine, Inspection etc., with best-in-class product delivery.
Read More
The Duropack Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Duropack Ltd is ₹56.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Duropack Ltd is 21.28 and 2.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Duropack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Duropack Ltd is ₹65 and ₹121.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Duropack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.54%, 3 Years at 32.16%, 1 Year at 20.24%, 6 Month at 37.09%, 3 Month at 14.40% and 1 Month at 13.91%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.