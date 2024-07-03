iifl-logo-icon 1
Duropack Ltd Share Price

106.45
(2.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:35:00 AM

  • Open98.55
  • Day's High107.45
  • 52 Wk High121.9
  • Prev. Close103.65
  • Day's Low98.55
  • 52 Wk Low 65
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E21.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.84
  • EPS4.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Duropack Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

98.55

Prev. Close

103.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

107.45

Day's Low

98.55

52 Week's High

121.9

52 Week's Low

65

Book Value

37.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.1

P/E

21.28

EPS

4.87

Divi. Yield

0

Duropack Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Duropack Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Duropack Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.88%

Non-Promoter- 30.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Duropack Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.27

5.27

5.27

4.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.17

9.84

8.2

6.77

Net Worth

18.44

15.11

13.47

11.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.6

17.13

14.06

12.08

yoy growth (%)

20.24

21.8

16.38

13.66

Raw materials

-13.9

-11.35

-9.93

-8.68

As % of sales

67.47

66.26

70.58

71.83

Employee costs

-2.34

-1.72

-1.22

-0.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.73

1.15

0.95

0.71

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.42

-0.19

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.3

-0.3

-0.18

Working capital

0.62

0.44

0.17

0.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.24

21.8

16.38

13.66

Op profit growth

28.32

37.39

24.53

3.92

EBIT growth

49.84

20.48

33.67

11.53

Net profit growth

22.29

31.07

22.51

1.79

No Record Found

Duropack Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Duropack Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vivek Jain

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vineet Jain

Non Executive Director

Atula Jain

Independent Director

SHEKHAR SINGAL

Independent Director

Udai Nath Piplani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anju

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Duropack Ltd

Summary

Duropack Ltd was incorporated in 1986, by a private Indian party producing other sheets, films & foils of plastics. The Company has a plant at Panchor near Rewari, in Haryana, producing Holographic film, Holographic stickers, Laminate film, Lay flat tub. The Company is one of the few leading companies offering an innovative and diverse range of flexible packaging solutions to various manufacturing industries. It is engaged in the field of manufacture and export of multi-layer laminate films, pouches and bags, wide width Holographic Films, Stickers, etc. It equip the manufacturing unit in Rewari with latest technology imported machines like Roto Gravure Printing Machine, Pouching Machine, Lamination Machine, Spout fixing Machine, Slitting Machine, Inspection etc., with best-in-class product delivery.
Company FAQs

What is the Duropack Ltd share price today?

The Duropack Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Duropack Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Duropack Ltd is ₹56.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Duropack Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Duropack Ltd is 21.28 and 2.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Duropack Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Duropack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Duropack Ltd is ₹65 and ₹121.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Duropack Ltd?

Duropack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.54%, 3 Years at 32.16%, 1 Year at 20.24%, 6 Month at 37.09%, 3 Month at 14.40% and 1 Month at 13.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Duropack Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Duropack Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.12 %

