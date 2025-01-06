iifl-logo-icon 1
Duropack Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

102.4
(-1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.6

17.13

14.06

12.08

yoy growth (%)

20.24

21.8

16.38

13.66

Raw materials

-13.9

-11.35

-9.93

-8.68

As % of sales

67.47

66.26

70.58

71.83

Employee costs

-2.34

-1.72

-1.22

-0.96

As % of sales

11.36

10.06

8.72

7.96

Other costs

-2.37

-2.5

-1.78

-1.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.52

14.63

12.68

12.72

Operating profit

1.98

1.54

1.12

0.9

OPM

9.63

9.03

8

7.48

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.42

-0.19

-0.22

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.08

0.03

0.02

0.03

Profit before tax

1.73

1.15

0.95

0.71

Taxes

-0.46

-0.3

-0.3

-0.18

Tax rate

-26.71

-26.32

-32.24

-26.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.27

0.85

0.65

0.53

Exceptional items

-0.22

0

0

0

Net profit

1.04

0.85

0.65

0.53

yoy growth (%)

22.29

31.07

22.51

1.79

NPM

5.05

4.97

4.62

4.38

