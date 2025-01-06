Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.6
17.13
14.06
12.08
yoy growth (%)
20.24
21.8
16.38
13.66
Raw materials
-13.9
-11.35
-9.93
-8.68
As % of sales
67.47
66.26
70.58
71.83
Employee costs
-2.34
-1.72
-1.22
-0.96
As % of sales
11.36
10.06
8.72
7.96
Other costs
-2.37
-2.5
-1.78
-1.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.52
14.63
12.68
12.72
Operating profit
1.98
1.54
1.12
0.9
OPM
9.63
9.03
8
7.48
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.42
-0.19
-0.22
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.03
0.02
0.03
Profit before tax
1.73
1.15
0.95
0.71
Taxes
-0.46
-0.3
-0.3
-0.18
Tax rate
-26.71
-26.32
-32.24
-26.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.27
0.85
0.65
0.53
Exceptional items
-0.22
0
0
0
Net profit
1.04
0.85
0.65
0.53
yoy growth (%)
22.29
31.07
22.51
1.79
NPM
5.05
4.97
4.62
4.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.