Duropack Ltd Company Summary

93
(-4.12%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:42:00 PM

Duropack Ltd Summary

Duropack Ltd was incorporated in 1986, by a private Indian party producing other sheets, films & foils of plastics. The Company has a plant at Panchor near Rewari, in Haryana, producing Holographic film, Holographic stickers, Laminate film, Lay flat tub. The Company is one of the few leading companies offering an innovative and diverse range of flexible packaging solutions to various manufacturing industries. It is engaged in the field of manufacture and export of multi-layer laminate films, pouches and bags, wide width Holographic Films, Stickers, etc. It equip the manufacturing unit in Rewari with latest technology imported machines like Roto Gravure Printing Machine, Pouching Machine, Lamination Machine, Spout fixing Machine, Slitting Machine, Inspection etc., with best-in-class product delivery.

