Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

DUROPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q2) & Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

DUROPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the various matter as mentioned in the Notice As per Annexure attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

DUROPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Duro Pack Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at the Admn. Office of the Company at B-4/160 Safdarjung Enclave New Delhi -110029 at 04:30 P.M. inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We hereby request you to take the above information on your record. Approval of Un-audited Financial result for the quarter (Q1) ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report in the Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

DUROPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further as per companys code of conduct of Prohibition of insider trading and pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees immediate relatives specified person and connected person already closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the company for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and approved: An Audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st March 2024 as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee along with Audit Report issued by the auditors of the Company. The said outcome and results shall be uploaded on the website of Stock Exchange and on the website of the Company at www.duropackindia.com Read less.. Approval of Audited Financial result for the quarter (Q4) and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report, Statement of Assets and Liability and Cash Flow in the Board Meeting held on 30 May, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Extract of Audited Financial Result of the 4th Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024, adopted in the Board Meeting published in one English and Hindi Newspaper on May, 31 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

The decisions and outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company duly held on Friday, March 29, 2024 which began at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04.20 P.M. 1. Mr. Vivek Jain has been Re-appointed as Managing Director of the Company for a period of Five year w.e.f 01st April 2024. 2. Mr. Vineet Jain has been Re-appointed as Wholetime Director of the Company fora period of Five year w.e.f 01st April 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024