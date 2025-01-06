iifl-logo-icon 1
Dutron Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

155.65
(-2.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Dutron Polymers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.64

2.98

2.63

2.79

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.12

-1.13

-0.96

Tax paid

-0.74

-0.7

-0.66

-0.98

Working capital

1.87

0.49

-7.63

8.98

Other operating items

Operating

3.58

1.65

-6.79

9.83

Capital expenditure

12.48

-11.3

0.14

0.28

Free cash flow

16.06

-9.64

-6.65

10.11

Equity raised

29.11

25.93

22.34

20.35

Investing

0

-2.49

0.42

0.31

Financing

26.61

26.28

37.18

38.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.84

Net in cash

71.79

40.08

53.28

69.94

