Dutron Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.64
2.98
2.63
2.79
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.12
-1.13
-0.96
Tax paid
-0.74
-0.7
-0.66
-0.98
Working capital
1.87
0.49
-7.63
8.98
Other operating items
Operating
3.58
1.65
-6.79
9.83
Capital expenditure
12.48
-11.3
0.14
0.28
Free cash flow
16.06
-9.64
-6.65
10.11
Equity raised
29.11
25.93
22.34
20.35
Investing
0
-2.49
0.42
0.31
Financing
26.61
26.28
37.18
38.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.84
Net in cash
71.79
40.08
53.28
69.94
