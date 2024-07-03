SectorPlastic products
Open₹157
Prev. Close₹159.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.31
Day's High₹159.85
Day's Low₹155.4
52 Week's High₹232.95
52 Week's Low₹143.3
Book Value₹46.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.39
P/E38.8
EPS4.12
Divi. Yield0.94
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.43
18.88
17.04
14.98
Net Worth
26.43
24.88
23.04
20.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
124.55
94.38
89.17
97.07
yoy growth (%)
31.96
5.83
-8.13
11.09
Raw materials
-107.56
-78.75
-73.05
-81.2
As % of sales
86.35
83.44
81.92
83.65
Employee costs
-6.11
-6
-6.18
-4.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.64
2.98
2.63
2.79
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.12
-1.13
-0.96
Tax paid
-0.74
-0.7
-0.66
-0.98
Working capital
1.87
0.49
-7.63
8.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.96
5.83
-8.13
11.09
Op profit growth
6.85
10.08
-11.24
-5.46
EBIT growth
5.85
7.22
-6.97
6.87
Net profit growth
27.19
15.87
8.4
-0.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Sudip B Patel
Managing Director
Rasesh H Patel
Whole-time Director
Alpesh B Patel
Independent Director
Mitesh C Shah
Non Executive Director
Kapilaben Hasmukhlal Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Roopa R Shah
Independent Director
Rajendra Desai
Additional Director
Parul Parikh
Additional Director
MEHUL MUKATI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dutron Polymers Ltd
Summary
Dutron Polymers Ltd is rated as one of the most renowned manufacturers of plastic pipe systems in India. Starting the operations as a modest plastic pipe manufacturing facility in 1962 in Ahmedabad, the Company went on to create the first specimens of PVC Suction Hoses in India nine years later in 1971 with technical assistance from Totaku Industries Inc., Japan - worlds largest manufacturer of Kanaflex Suction Hose. With many years of industry experience, today the Company emerged as the most reliable name in the plastic pipe industry.During 1980s, the Company expanded to manufacture and market Braided PVC Hoses and Flat Delivery Hoses which was again first time in India as convenient and economical alternative to rubber hoses. In 1990s, HDPE Pipes & Fittings and Rigid PVC pipes & fittings manufacturing facilities were built with world class technology. Decade of 2000 saw further growth of Dutron and addition of CPVC Pipes and fittings to its product basket.Today, with four decades of expertise in plastics processing, Dutron Group emerged as a leading manufacturer and supplier of plastic pipes and fittings in India. Dutron Groups manufacturing plants are located at 3 places in Indias industrial State of Gujarat - Vatva, Bharuch and the state-of-the-art plant in Kheda. It offers products made from plastics - Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), High Density PolyEthylene (HDPE) and Chlorinated Poly Vinyl Chloride (CPVC)for all types of piping applications in several markets
Read More
The Dutron Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹155.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dutron Polymers Ltd is ₹93.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dutron Polymers Ltd is 38.8 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dutron Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dutron Polymers Ltd is ₹143.3 and ₹232.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dutron Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.90%, 3 Years at -7.00%, 1 Year at 6.57%, 6 Month at -11.46%, 3 Month at -4.20% and 1 Month at -5.94%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.