Summary

Dutron Polymers Ltd is rated as one of the most renowned manufacturers of plastic pipe systems in India. Starting the operations as a modest plastic pipe manufacturing facility in 1962 in Ahmedabad, the Company went on to create the first specimens of PVC Suction Hoses in India nine years later in 1971 with technical assistance from Totaku Industries Inc., Japan - worlds largest manufacturer of Kanaflex Suction Hose. With many years of industry experience, today the Company emerged as the most reliable name in the plastic pipe industry.During 1980s, the Company expanded to manufacture and market Braided PVC Hoses and Flat Delivery Hoses which was again first time in India as convenient and economical alternative to rubber hoses. In 1990s, HDPE Pipes & Fittings and Rigid PVC pipes & fittings manufacturing facilities were built with world class technology. Decade of 2000 saw further growth of Dutron and addition of CPVC Pipes and fittings to its product basket.Today, with four decades of expertise in plastics processing, Dutron Group emerged as a leading manufacturer and supplier of plastic pipes and fittings in India. Dutron Groups manufacturing plants are located at 3 places in Indias industrial State of Gujarat - Vatva, Bharuch and the state-of-the-art plant in Kheda. It offers products made from plastics - Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), High Density PolyEthylene (HDPE) and Chlorinated Poly Vinyl Chloride (CPVC)for all types of piping applications in several markets

