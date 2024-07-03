iifl-logo-icon 1
Dutron Polymers Ltd Share Price

155.65
(-2.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open157
  • Day's High159.85
  • 52 Wk High232.95
  • Prev. Close159.85
  • Day's Low155.4
  • 52 Wk Low 143.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.31
  • P/E38.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.79
  • EPS4.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.39
  • Div. Yield0.94
Dutron Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

157

Prev. Close

159.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.31

Day's High

159.85

Day's Low

155.4

52 Week's High

232.95

52 Week's Low

143.3

Book Value

46.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.39

P/E

38.8

EPS

4.12

Divi. Yield

0.94

Dutron Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jun, 2024

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dutron Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dutron Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.42%

Foreign: 14.41%

Indian: 60.46%

Non-Promoter- 25.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dutron Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.43

18.88

17.04

14.98

Net Worth

26.43

24.88

23.04

20.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

124.55

94.38

89.17

97.07

yoy growth (%)

31.96

5.83

-8.13

11.09

Raw materials

-107.56

-78.75

-73.05

-81.2

As % of sales

86.35

83.44

81.92

83.65

Employee costs

-6.11

-6

-6.18

-4.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.64

2.98

2.63

2.79

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.12

-1.13

-0.96

Tax paid

-0.74

-0.7

-0.66

-0.98

Working capital

1.87

0.49

-7.63

8.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.96

5.83

-8.13

11.09

Op profit growth

6.85

10.08

-11.24

-5.46

EBIT growth

5.85

7.22

-6.97

6.87

Net profit growth

27.19

15.87

8.4

-0.96

Dutron Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dutron Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Sudip B Patel

Managing Director

Rasesh H Patel

Whole-time Director

Alpesh B Patel

Independent Director

Mitesh C Shah

Non Executive Director

Kapilaben Hasmukhlal Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Roopa R Shah

Independent Director

Rajendra Desai

Additional Director

Parul Parikh

Additional Director

MEHUL MUKATI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dutron Polymers Ltd

Summary

Dutron Polymers Ltd is rated as one of the most renowned manufacturers of plastic pipe systems in India. Starting the operations as a modest plastic pipe manufacturing facility in 1962 in Ahmedabad, the Company went on to create the first specimens of PVC Suction Hoses in India nine years later in 1971 with technical assistance from Totaku Industries Inc., Japan - worlds largest manufacturer of Kanaflex Suction Hose. With many years of industry experience, today the Company emerged as the most reliable name in the plastic pipe industry.During 1980s, the Company expanded to manufacture and market Braided PVC Hoses and Flat Delivery Hoses which was again first time in India as convenient and economical alternative to rubber hoses. In 1990s, HDPE Pipes & Fittings and Rigid PVC pipes & fittings manufacturing facilities were built with world class technology. Decade of 2000 saw further growth of Dutron and addition of CPVC Pipes and fittings to its product basket.Today, with four decades of expertise in plastics processing, Dutron Group emerged as a leading manufacturer and supplier of plastic pipes and fittings in India. Dutron Groups manufacturing plants are located at 3 places in Indias industrial State of Gujarat - Vatva, Bharuch and the state-of-the-art plant in Kheda. It offers products made from plastics - Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), High Density PolyEthylene (HDPE) and Chlorinated Poly Vinyl Chloride (CPVC)for all types of piping applications in several markets
Company FAQs

What is the Dutron Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Dutron Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹155.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dutron Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dutron Polymers Ltd is ₹93.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dutron Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dutron Polymers Ltd is 38.8 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dutron Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dutron Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dutron Polymers Ltd is ₹143.3 and ₹232.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dutron Polymers Ltd?

Dutron Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.90%, 3 Years at -7.00%, 1 Year at 6.57%, 6 Month at -11.46%, 3 Month at -4.20% and 1 Month at -5.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dutron Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dutron Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.12 %

