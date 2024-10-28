iifl-logo-icon 1
Dutron Polymers Ltd Board Meeting

147.35
(-0.41%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Dutron Polymers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
DUTRON POLYMERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting and Closure of Trading Window for Dutron Polymers Limited Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended 30.09.2024 to be held on 28th October 2024 Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended 30th September, 2024 of DPl (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024) Revised Result filed due to Descripencies: Not mentioned Commencement Time of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting9 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
DUTRON POLYMERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 09th September, 2024 Intimation of Appointment of Mr. Yogen Patel and Mrs. Parul PArikh as Independt Director and Resignation of Mr Mitesh Shah and Mrs. Kapilaben from Directorship and Composition of all the Committees. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) Clarification on the letter of Outcome of Board meeting dated 09.09.2024 regarding Shareholder approval shoudl be replaced with the words via postal ballot from at the ensuing AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
DUTRON POLYMERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 09th August 2024 for Unaudited Quarterly Result Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 for DUTRON POLYMERS LIMITED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20242 May 2024
DUTRON POLYMERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Notice of Board meeting to be held on 08th may 2024 for Audited Result Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Financial Result 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
DUTRON POLYMERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Notice of Board Meeting for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 for unaudited Financial Result

Dutron Polymers: Related News

No Record Found

