Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
124.55
94.38
89.17
97.07
yoy growth (%)
31.96
5.83
-8.13
11.09
Raw materials
-107.56
-78.75
-73.05
-81.2
As % of sales
86.35
83.44
81.92
83.65
Employee costs
-6.11
-6
-6.18
-4.9
As % of sales
4.9
6.36
6.93
5.05
Other costs
-5.39
-4.49
-5.26
-5.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.32
4.75
5.9
5.88
Operating profit
5.48
5.13
4.66
5.25
OPM
4.4
5.43
5.22
5.41
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.12
-1.13
-0.96
Interest expense
-1.06
-1.45
-1.51
-1.66
Other income
0.4
0.43
0.61
0.16
Profit before tax
3.64
2.98
2.63
2.79
Taxes
-0.74
-0.7
-0.66
-0.98
Tax rate
-20.34
-23.73
-25.2
-35.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.9
2.28
1.96
1.81
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.9
2.28
1.96
1.81
yoy growth (%)
27.19
15.87
8.4
-0.96
NPM
2.32
2.41
2.2
1.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.