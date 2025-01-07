iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dutron Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

158.75
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:05:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dutron Polymers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

124.55

94.38

89.17

97.07

yoy growth (%)

31.96

5.83

-8.13

11.09

Raw materials

-107.56

-78.75

-73.05

-81.2

As % of sales

86.35

83.44

81.92

83.65

Employee costs

-6.11

-6

-6.18

-4.9

As % of sales

4.9

6.36

6.93

5.05

Other costs

-5.39

-4.49

-5.26

-5.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.32

4.75

5.9

5.88

Operating profit

5.48

5.13

4.66

5.25

OPM

4.4

5.43

5.22

5.41

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.12

-1.13

-0.96

Interest expense

-1.06

-1.45

-1.51

-1.66

Other income

0.4

0.43

0.61

0.16

Profit before tax

3.64

2.98

2.63

2.79

Taxes

-0.74

-0.7

-0.66

-0.98

Tax rate

-20.34

-23.73

-25.2

-35.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.9

2.28

1.96

1.81

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.9

2.28

1.96

1.81

yoy growth (%)

27.19

15.87

8.4

-0.96

NPM

2.32

2.41

2.2

1.86

Dutron Polymers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dutron Polymers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.