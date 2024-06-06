|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Jun 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Rs.0.1500 per share(1.5%)Final Dividend& A.G.M Rs.1.5000 per share(15%)Final Dividend& A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 06.06.2024) Book Closure (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 07.06.2024)
