|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Jul 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|AGM 12/07/2024 Book Closure (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 07.06.2024) SCRUTINIZER REPORT FOR 43RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DUTRON POLYMERS LIMITED OUTCOME OF 43RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DUTRON POLYMERS LIMITED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
