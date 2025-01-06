East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
22.38
22.38
22.38
22.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-42.16
-41.94
-41.75
-41.57
Net Worth
-19.78
-19.56
-19.37
-19.19
Minority Interest
Debt
19.95
19.86
21.57
22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.17
0.3
2.2
2.81
Fixed Assets
0.22
0.26
0.54
0.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.21
-0.04
1.38
1.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.01
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.14
0.11
1.6
2.24
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
-0.07
-0.03
-0.08
Creditor Days
0
-3,696.2
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.08
-0.2
-0.18
Cash
0.12
0.03
0.23
0.15
Total Assets
0.17
0.3
2.2
2.81
