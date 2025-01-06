iifl-logo-icon 1
East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd Balance Sheet

11.84
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

22.38

22.38

22.38

22.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-42.16

-41.94

-41.75

-41.57

Net Worth

-19.78

-19.56

-19.37

-19.19

Minority Interest

Debt

19.95

19.86

21.57

22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.17

0.3

2.2

2.81

Fixed Assets

0.22

0.26

0.54

0.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.05

0.05

0.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.21

-0.04

1.38

1.98

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.01

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.14

0.11

1.6

2.24

Sundry Creditors

-0.08

-0.07

-0.03

-0.08

Creditor Days

0

-3,696.2

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-0.08

-0.2

-0.18

Cash

0.12

0.03

0.23

0.15

Total Assets

0.17

0.3

2.2

2.81

