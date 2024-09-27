iifl-logo-icon 1
East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd Share Price

11.28
(4.93%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open11.28
  • Day's High11.28
  • 52 Wk High11.28
  • Prev. Close10.75
  • Day's Low11.28
  • 52 Wk Low 1.56
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E10.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.71
  • EPS1.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

11.28

Prev. Close

10.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11.28

Day's Low

11.28

52 Week's High

11.28

52 Week's Low

1.56

Book Value

11.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.67

P/E

10.64

EPS

1.06

Divi. Yield

0

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:08 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 5.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

22.38

22.38

22.38

22.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-42.16

-41.94

-41.75

-41.57

Net Worth

-19.78

-19.56

-19.37

-19.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

51.89

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.23

4.68

-0.08

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.54

2.23

0.11

-4.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-55.61

144.88

-65.97

-92.5

EBIT growth

-41.99

-105.09

-6,144.53

-95.1

Net profit growth

-41.94

-105.1

-5,356.61

-94.44

No Record Found

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Shivram T Singh

Managing Director

Sunil Vasantrao Patil

Independent Director

Madhu Nitin Kanadia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shrikant Kabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd

Summary

Precision Containeurs Limited (PCL) (Formerly known Vasparr Fischer Ltd) was incorporated on 27 February, 1981. Promoted by M N Bhaya and others, it was taken over by the present promoters V V Valiya and others in 1987-88. The Company is into the business of manufacturing of Drums and Barrels.Steel barrels and drums are mainly used for storage and transport of oils, solvents, and chemicals mostly in liquid and semi-solid form. Steel barrels are one of the safest and cheapest method of packing petroleum, lubricants and chemicals. The company has United Nations approval for packing hazardous material. It entered the primary capital market with its rights issue of cumulative convertible preference shares in Oct.95.As a measure of achieving backward integration and optimum level of cost of production, the company is examining the viability of setting up a new steel-rolling plant. During 2001-02 the company made a reference to BIFR and the application is in the process of revival stage. During 2002-03 the BIFR Authority after scrutiny of the application made by the company announced it as a Sick Industrial Unit. The company is fully geared up to go through the required procedural matters which are yet to commence in the near future. The companys Registration with BIFR Authority is in force.
Company FAQs

What is the East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd share price today?

The East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd is ₹16.67 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd is 10.64 and 0.96 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd is ₹1.56 and ₹11.28 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd?

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 119.77%, 3 Years at 199.47%, 1 Year at 623.08%, 6 Month at 231.76%, 3 Month at 201.60% and 1 Month at 54.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 94.76 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 5.19 %

