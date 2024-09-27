Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹11.28
Prev. Close₹10.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.28
Day's Low₹11.28
52 Week's High₹11.28
52 Week's Low₹1.56
Book Value₹11.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.67
P/E10.64
EPS1.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
22.38
22.38
22.38
22.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-42.16
-41.94
-41.75
-41.57
Net Worth
-19.78
-19.56
-19.37
-19.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
51.89
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.23
4.68
-0.08
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.54
2.23
0.11
-4.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-55.61
144.88
-65.97
-92.5
EBIT growth
-41.99
-105.09
-6,144.53
-95.1
Net profit growth
-41.94
-105.1
-5,356.61
-94.44
Independent Director
Shivram T Singh
Managing Director
Sunil Vasantrao Patil
Independent Director
Madhu Nitin Kanadia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shrikant Kabra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd
Summary
Precision Containeurs Limited (PCL) (Formerly known Vasparr Fischer Ltd) was incorporated on 27 February, 1981. Promoted by M N Bhaya and others, it was taken over by the present promoters V V Valiya and others in 1987-88. The Company is into the business of manufacturing of Drums and Barrels.Steel barrels and drums are mainly used for storage and transport of oils, solvents, and chemicals mostly in liquid and semi-solid form. Steel barrels are one of the safest and cheapest method of packing petroleum, lubricants and chemicals. The company has United Nations approval for packing hazardous material. It entered the primary capital market with its rights issue of cumulative convertible preference shares in Oct.95.As a measure of achieving backward integration and optimum level of cost of production, the company is examining the viability of setting up a new steel-rolling plant. During 2001-02 the company made a reference to BIFR and the application is in the process of revival stage. During 2002-03 the BIFR Authority after scrutiny of the application made by the company announced it as a Sick Industrial Unit. The company is fully geared up to go through the required procedural matters which are yet to commence in the near future. The companys Registration with BIFR Authority is in force.
Read More
The East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd is ₹16.67 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd is 10.64 and 0.96 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd is ₹1.56 and ₹11.28 as of 30 Dec ‘24
East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 119.77%, 3 Years at 199.47%, 1 Year at 623.08%, 6 Month at 231.76%, 3 Month at 201.60% and 1 Month at 54.52%.
