East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd Management Discussions

PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD. (PCL) firmly believes that good Corporate Governance result in regulation of the affairs of your Company in a most transparent, ethical and accountable manner.

Adherence to Corporate Governance ensures greater level of transparency and accountability, fairness ii operations, full disclosure, integrity and compliance of laws. Your Company is committed to administe good Corporate Governance to the extent possible even during its continued sickness and other relatei matters.

INDIAN ECONOMY

India economy recovered quickly from the Pandemic and further growth is expected to be supported by solid domestic demand and in capital investment. The International Monitory Fund and RBI estimate real GDP growth of 6.8% in 2022-2023 & 6.1 % in 2023-24. The lower growth in 2023 is due to the rising Central Bank rates to combat inflation and the war that took place in Ukraine.

The Indian Economy too encountered head winds during the year, following the sharp rebound in domestic economic activity during the previous F.Y 2022-2023, was a year of normalization with demand in many sectors gradually moderated yet remaining robust.

The market is expected to continue growing as fanners adopt modern farming practices and seek solutions to protect their crops from various threats.

The Indian Economy remains optimists in terms of Growth opportunities.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has got internal control system commensurate to the size and the systems and operation It is supplemented by extensive internal audit procedures, reviewed by Management and Audi Committee. The internal audit covers all the activities of the company. Company reviews findings o internal audit system on regular basis and they are upgraded based on internal audit recommendations Your companys statutory Auditors have confirmed the adequacy of internal control systems.

THE BUSINESS

The Company is not having any ongoing business activities since several years but with approval of the Resolution Plan, the Company will resume manufacturing activities upon amalgamation of the East India Drums & Barrels Mfg Pvt Ltd, Resolution Applicant.

INDUSTRY SCENARIO AND REGULATORY

The Company has followed all legal and Regulatory Compliances requirement and has implemented all statutory requirements.

THREATS & OPPORTUNITIES

Precision Containeurs Ltd. has appropriate Risk Management systems in places for verification and assisting of Risks Measures to mitigate the mechanisms for their proper and timely monitoring and reporting.

THREATS

INFLATION

Rise in prices of key commodities following economic and environment volatility result in higher inputs cost and supply chain destructions. This may have impact on the smooth functioning of the companys business operations when company becomes operational

If the Company becomes operational in future through Resolution Plan, following will be major opportunities :

i) increase of product range.

ii) benefit from the most preferred supplier status from most of the large Steel drum buyers in India and neighbouring countries

iii) moving up in value chain from customers

iv) Consolidation in the Industry

v) Entry to the new market where our Company does not have substantial presence.

The major threats being faced by this kind of company

i) The presence of excess manufacturing capacity in the industry leading to depressed Pricing/margins.

ii) Tender based supplies with water thin margins.

iii) Competition from alternative packing products like ISO Tankers, Flexs Tanks etc.

iv) Volatility in the Steel Industry leading to unstable pricing.

v) Escalation of inputs costs are not reimbursed by the customers due to competitive Pressures.

vi) The GOI has introduced several reforms to liberalize, regulate and enhance the Industry.

The Government and Reserve Bank of India have taken various measures to facilitate easy access to finalize for micro small and medium Enterprise (MSMEs).

These measures include launching credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for MSMEs, issuing guidelines to bank re: collateral requirement and setting up a micro units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA). Thus India is undoubtedly one of the world most vibrant capital market. Further RBI has announced Rs.3.74 lac. Crore of liquidity package for Indian banking system to support Financial market hit by Covid-19.

The Company addresses these risks through a well structured framework which identifies desired controls and assigns ownership to monitor and mitigate the risks.

CAUTIONARY FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statement in the Directors Report describing the Companies objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predicators may be forwarding looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied. Import factors that could make a difference to the Companies operations include Labour and material availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing of the companies principal markets, changes in government, regulations, tax, economic development within India and other incidental factors.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Companys philosophy on Corporate Governance is to attain high level of transparency and accountability in the functioning of the Company and in its relationship with employees, shareholders, creditors, lenders, and ensuring high degree of regulatory compliances. The Company also believes that its systems and procedures will enhance corporate performance and maximize shareholders value in the long term.

PCL has a strong legacy of practicing fair, transparent and ethical governance par excellence. Our good governance forms part of business, strategy includes focus on long term value, protecting stakeholders interest by applying proper care, skill and diligence to business decisions.

1) BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board comprises of the following Directors:

S.no. Name of the Director Designation 1 Mr. Sunil Vasantrao Patil Executive Director 2 Mrs. Madhu N. Kanadia Independent (Women) Director 3. Mr. Shivram T. Singh Independent (Non Executive) Director

The Board is responsible for the Management of the Companys business. The Boards role, functions, responsibility and accountability are clearly defined.

l.a BOARD MEETING

Details of Board Meetings with the erstwhile Resolution Professional held for the Year 2022-2023 are 30/05/2022. 29/06/2022. 06/08/2022. 07/11/2022. 03/12/2022 and 14/02/2023.

Sitting Fees Paid to Directors as at 31.03.2023 and Details of AG.M are as under:

S. No NAME OF DIRECTORS LAST AGM HELD on 31.12.202 2 NO. OF BOARD MEET1 NGS ATTEN DAN CE FEES RS. No. of Other Directors hip in Public Ltd. Cos Com mi ttee Membe rship 1 Mr. Sunil Patil Executive Director YES 6 6 2000 Yashraj Containe urs Ltd 2 Mr. Shivram T. Singh - Independent Director YES 6 6 6000 3 Mrs. Madhu Nitin Kanadia - Independent (Non Executive ) (Women) Director YES 6 6 Yashraj Containe urs Ltd

The gap between two meeting did not exceed 120 days. Necessary quorum was present for all the meetings of the Committee

1(b) AUDIT COMMITTEE

It consists of Mr. Sunil Patil, Mrs. Madhu Kanadia, Independent (Non Executive) (Women) Director and Mr. Shivram T. Singh, Non-Executive Director. It determines the salary and perks payable to Board Level Members including KMP and recommends Board for its consideration. In all the above Audit

Committee Meetings both the above Independent Directors attend the meeting and hence quorum are fulfilled.

TERMS OF REFERENCE TO AUDIT COMMITTEE IN BRIEF

The Terms of the reference of the Audit Committee are those prescribed under Clause No. 49 of the Listing Agreement including inter- alia the review of financial results before submission to the Board for approval to ensure that the financial statements are correct and present true and fair view, interaction with Statutory Auditors, recommendation of appointment and payment of audit fees to the Auditors and to review the adequacy of internal control systems

Mr. Shivram Singh , Independent Director acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee

Details of Audit Committee Meetings with erstwhile Resolution Professional held for the Year 2022-2023 are 30/05/2022. 29/06/2022. 06/08/2022.07/11/2022. 03/12/2022 and 14/02/2023.

Sitting fees paid to Directors and Attendance as on 31.03.2023 are as under:

Sr. No NAME OF DIRECTORS NO. OF MEETIN GS ATTEN DANCE FEES RS. 1 Mr. Sunil Patil - Executive Director 6 6 2000 2 Mr. Shivram T. Singh - Independent Director 6 6 6000 3 Mrs. Madhu Nitin Kanadia - Independent (Non Executive ) (Women) Director 6 6

1(C) STAKEHOLDERS / INVESTOR GRIEVANCES COMMITTEE

It consists of Mr. Sunil Patil, Mrs. Madhu Kanadia, Independent (Non Executive) (Women)

Director and Mr. Shivram T. Singh, Non-Executive Director

Presently the Company is not paying sitting fees for attending Nomination & Remuneration Committee & Stakeholders / Investor Grievance Committee.

Broad terms of Reference to Stakeholders / Investor Grievances Committee

To approve Share Transfers, to review and advise the Company on any grievance in relation to:

(a) Non-transfer of shares

(b) Non-receipt of Annual Report

(c) any other grievance raised by any Stakeholders.

Status of Investor Complaints

Only one complaint was received from the Investors during the year under review and the same are attended and resolved by the Company.

STAKEHOLDERS / INVESTOR GRIEVANCES COMMITTEE

The details of Stakeholders /Investor Grievance Committee Meetings with erstwhile Resolution Professional held for the Year 2022-2023 are 30/05/2022, 29/06/2022 , 06/08/2022 , 07/11/2022, 03/12/2022 and 14/02/2023.

Sitting fees paid to Directors and Attendance as at 31.03.2023 arc as under:

S.No NAME OF DIRECTORS NO OF MEETINGS FOR THE YEAR 31.3.2023 ATTEND ANCE FEES RS. 1 Mr. Sunil Patil - Executive Director 6 6 2 Mr. Shivram T. Singh - Independent Director 6 6 — 3 Mrs. Madhu Nitin Kanadia - Independent (Non Executive ) (Women) Director 6 6

1(d) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

It consists of Mr. Sunil Patil, Mrs. Madhu Kanadia, Independent (Non Executive) (Women) Director and Mr. Shivram T. Singh, Non-Executive Directors. The Board has approved a Policy for the selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors criteria for Independent Directors. It determines the salary and perks payable to Board Level Members including KMP and recommends Board for its consideration. Independent Directors are entitled for Sitting Fees for attending Board Meeting including Audit Committee. Presently Company is not paving sitting fees for attending Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders/Investors Grievance Meeting. The Remuneration Policies are covered as per our website.

The Remuneration to Managing Director is recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to the Board while considering remuneration to Director / Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Shivrani Singh, Independent Director acts as Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Presently the Company has three Independent Directors and in all meetings, the said Directors are attending the meeting from time to time and accordingly quorum of minimum Directors approving the Agenda are passed in the Committee Meeting

Details of .Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings with erstwhile Resolution Professional held for the Year 2022-2023 are 30/05/2022. 29/06/2022 . 06/08/2022 , 07/11/2022. 03/12/2022 and 14/02/2023,

Silting fees paid (o Directors and Attendance as on 31.03.2023 arc as under:

S.No NAME OF DIRECTORS NO. OF MEETING FOR THE YEAR 31.3.2023 ATTENDANCE FEES RS. 1 Mr. Shivram T Singh - Independent Director 6 6 — 2 Mr. Sunil Patil - Executive Director 6 6 — 3 Mrs. Madhu Nitin Kanadia - Independent (Non Executive) (Women) Director. 6 6

1 .(e). INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR ROLE & MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2022-2023 held on Febaiary 14, 2023, and Sitting fees paid to Directors and Attendance as at 31.03.2023, are as under:

S.N 0 NAME OF DIRECTORS NO. OF MEETING FOR THE YEAR 31.3.2023 ATTEND ANCE FEES RS. 1 Mr. Shivram T. Singh - Independent Director 1 1 2 Mr. Sunil Patil, - Executive Director 1 1 3 Mrs. Madhu Nitin Kanadia - Independent (Non Executive ) (Women) Director 1 1

The Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulation define Independent Director as a person who is not a promoter or employee or one of the KMP of the Company.

During the year under review the Meeting of Independent Directors was held on February 14, 2023. 1(f) Shareholding of Non Executive Directors, Independent Directors as on March 3 1, 2023.

S.No NAME OF DIRECTORS Shareholding 1 Mr. Sunil V. Patil - Executive Director NIL 2 Mr. Shivram T. Singh - Independent (Non Executive) Director NIL 3 Mrs. Madhu Nitin Kanadia - Independent (Non Executive )(Women) Director NIL

2. CODE OF CONDUCT

The Company has adopted the Code of Conduct for its Whole Time Director, Senior Management and other Executives

The Board has also adopted a Code of Conduct for Non Executive Directors which incorporates the duties of Independent Directors as laid down in Schedule IV of the Act and the same is available on the website of the Company at www.precisioncontaineurltd.com

3. BOARD AND DIRECTOR EVALUATION

In terms of the requirement of the Act, the Listing Regulation during the year under review, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors as well as the evaluation of the Committee.

4 VIGILANCE MECHANISM FOR EMPLOYEES

The Vigilance Mechanism of the Company, which also incorporates a Whistle Blower Policy are as per the Listing Agreement. Any Employee who wants to report genuine concern is allowed to do it to the Chairman of Audit Committee, Mr. Shivram Singh. The Policy on Vigilance Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy may be assessed on the Companys website : www,precisioncontaineurltd.com

5. Risk Management Policy

The Company has a Fraud Risks and Management Policy to deal with instances of Fraud and MisManagement.

The Fraud Risk Management ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained by while dealing with concern and also that no discrimination will be made to any official for a genuinely raised grievances.

6. SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS

As the Companys Quarterly Results are published in English and Marathi edition and updated on Companys website :www.precisioncontaineultd.com. the Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly Financial Statement and their Financial performances is not sent to each shareholder of the Company

CFO Mr. Jayesh Palsanekar

Address : Jwala Estate, 2nd Floor,

Pushp Vinod-2, A Wing Soniwadi. Off S. V. Road,

Borivali (W), Mumbai 400 092.

Tel.: 022-2899 3 092 /2899 0841

7. MARKET PRICE DATA ; high, low, during each month (Bombay Stock Exchange) from April 2022 to March 31, 2023, are as under:-.

MONTH HIGH RS. LOW RS. NO OF SHARES TRADED APRIL 2022 0.46 0.42 1709 MAY 2022 0.47 0.45 20500 JUNE 2022 0.49 0.45 14120 JULY 2022 0.49 0.49 2300 AUGUST 2022 0.49 0.45 10500 SEPTEMBER 2022 0.73 0.45 19467 OCTOBER 2022 0.90 0.76 40085 NOVEMBER 2022 1.47 0.94 174627 DECEMBER 2022 1.54 1.33 85127 JANUARY 2023 2.17 1.33 257899 FEBRUARY 2023 1.88 1.55 21652 MARCH 2023 1.55 0.93 331238

Share Transfer Process:

As per the Regulation 40 of the SEBI Listing Regulation, the Company had stopped to accepting any Share Transfer request for Securities held in physical form.

8. Details of last Annual General Meeting (AGM) held by the Company are as under:

DATE TIME VENUE OFAGM SPECIAL RESOLUTION PASSED Saturday, December 31, 2022 3.00 p.m. Jwala Estate, Pushp Vinod- 2, A-Wing, 2nd Floor, Soniwadi, Off S.V. Road, Borivali (West), Mumbai 400 092, through Video Conferencing (VC). NIL Tuesday, September 28, 2021 3.00 p.m. Jwala Estate, Pushp Vinod- 2, A-Wing, 2nd Floor, Soniwadi, Off S.V. Road, Borivali (West), Mumbai 400 092, through Video Conferencing (VC/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Nil Wednesday August 26, 2020 12.00 noon Conference Hall, Jwala Estate, Pushp Vinod-2, 2nd Floor, Soniwadi, Off S.V. Road, Borivali (West), Mumbai 400 092 through Video Conferencing (VC/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). NIL

9. General Stakeholders Information

i. Annual General Meeting.

Day, Date and Time : By Separate Communication

OPINION IN AUDIT REPORT

Auditors remarks/qualifications are dealt in the Directors Report and hence, are not repeated here.

10. Financial Calendar (2022-2023)

Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31 st March, 2023.

Date : 11th November, 2023 at 3.00 p.m.

through Video Conferencing (VC)

Financial Calendar : For Financial Year ending 31st March, 2023

Results will be announced tentatively (Subject to change) by : First Quarter : on or before 14th August, 2023.

: Half Yearly : on or before 14thNovember, 2023 : Third Quarter : on or before 14th February, 2024 : Fourth Quarter & Annual : on or before 30.05.2024

11. Book Closure Date : 8" November 2023 to 10" November 2023 ( Both days

inclusive)

12. a Dividend Payment Date : Not applicable since dividend not declared.

Registered Office : Madhav Niwas CHSL, Flat B-l,First Floor,

Natakwala Lane, Off S.V. Road,

Borivali (West), Mumbai 400 092.

b. CINNo. L28920MH1981PLC023972

Email : precision bom@rediffmail.com

Website : www.precisioncontaineurltd.com

Telephone : 022-2899 3 092 / 2899 0841

Fax : 022-2899 7806

13. Listing on Stock Exchange : Equity Shares

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd., Dalai Street,

Mumbai 400 001.

14. Stock Market Information

i) Stock Code : EQUITY CODE NO: 523874

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

The Company has paid BSE Listing fees for the current year 2023-2024.

15. Registrars & Transfer Agents : Link Intime (I) Pvt. Ltd

C-101, 247 Park, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai -400 083.

Tel.: 022-4918 6000 / 4918 6270 Email : rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

Share Transfer System

Your Companys Equity Shares are admitted with the Depository System of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as an eligible security under the Depositories Act, 1996. As such, facilities for dematerializations of your Companys Equity Shares are available vide INE .191 CO 10 15 at both the depositories. Your Companys Equity Shares are under compulsory dematerialization.

16(a) DISTRIBUTION OF SHAREHOLDING AS ON 31.3.2023 OF EQUITY SHARES OF RS.10/-EACH FULLY PAID UP

No. of Equity Shares held No .of Share Holders %of Holders No. of Shares held % of shares held 001-5000 14203 96.55 8315903 37.17 5001-10000 281 1.91 2135592 9.54 10001-100000 207 1.40 5565887 24.86 100001-above 21 0.14 6363818 28.43 TOTAL 14712 100.00 22381200 100.00

b) Categories of Shareholders as on 31.3.2023, OF EQUITY SHARES OF RS.10/- EACH FULLY PAID UP

Particulars No. of Shares % To Total Share Holding Promoters group 3025675 13.52 Financial Institutions/Banks/Insurance Companies/Mutual funds/Trust 904471 4.04 FIIs/NRIs/OCBs/Other Foreign shareholders (Other than Promoter Group) 390288 1.74 Bodies Corporate 498612 2.23 Public & Others 17562154 78.47 TOTAL: 22381200 100.00

17. Dematerialization of Shares and Liquidity :

Approximately 91.98% of the Equity Shares have been dematerialized upto 31st March, 2023. Trading in Equity Shares of the Company is permitted only in dematerialized form compulsorily as per notification issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

i) Materially significant Related Party Transactions that may have potential conflict with the

interests of company

The Company does not have material significant related party transactions i.e. transactions of the company of material nature with its Promoters, Directors of the Management, or their subsidiaries or relatives etc. that may have potential conflicts with the interest of the Company at large. However Disclosure of Transactions with related party have been made in the Balance-Sheet in Notes to Accounts at Note No. 25 which are self-explanatory.

ii) Non-compliance by the Company, penalties, strictures imposed on the Company by Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, or SEBI or any statutory authority, on any matter related to Capital Markets as per Secretarial Audit Report on SEBI matters. The Report are self- e xplained as under:

S.No. Compliances Requirement (Regulation/circulars/guidelines including specific clause Deviations Observations/Rem arks of the Practicing Company Secretary 1 Regulation 31(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Promoter and Promoter Group shares are pending for dematerialization Company was required to hold 100% of shareholding of Promoter and {Promoter Group in Dematerialized form; however 7700 Equity shares of the Promoter and Promoter Group held by Mr.Vinodrai Vrijlal Valia is pending for Dematerialization 2. Regulation 6(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Company was required to appoint Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer for the Financial year 20222023 It is observed that the Company has not appointed Whole time Company Secretary as per the requirement of Law.

S. No. Action taken by Details of violation Details of action taken E.g. fines, warning letter, debarment, etc. Observations/ remarks of the Practicing Company Secretary, if any 1 Securities Appellate, Tribunal, Mumbai Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulation 1992) Securities and Exchange Board of India has passed an Order dated 16.03.2023 against Vas Infrastaicture Ltd. including other Group Companies for not making disclosures under Securities and Exchange Board of India 1992 and Rules and Regulations made thereunder at the time. The allotment of Equity shares during the Financial Year 2009-2010 whereby the shareholding of the Promoters was 5% and more. Securities and Exchange Board of India has directed the Company. The Notices for shares acquired more than 5%limit may be transferred to the Investor Protection Fund (IEPF) or sold and the proceeds thereof(for Sale of shares more than 5%) be deposited with the IEPF within a period of 3 months. Further, the Promoters are also debarred from accessing the Securities market and also restrained from buying selling or otherwise dealing in shares either directly or indirectly for a period of one year from the date of order.

The Supreme Court vide Order dated 15.09.2022, has dismissed the Appeal filed by SEBI and now the matter is transferred to Whole Time Director, SEBI. Further, in view of the approval of the Resolution Plan, the Company gets discharged from all the past default and/or liablities as per the terms of the Resolution Plan approved by the NCLT.

iii) Details of Compliance with mandatory requirements and adoption of the non-mandatory requirement of this clause

The Company has complied with mandatory requirements and None of the Independent Directors on our Board has served for a tenure exceeding nine years.

18. Means of Communication :

The Quarterly/Half Yearly Unaudited Financial Results/Audited Financial Results are published in Navshakti and Free Press Journal, and put up on the website of Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. The notices to the stakeholders are published in Navshakti and Free Press Journal.

19. Practicing Company Secretaries Certificate on Corporate Governance

Your Company has obtained a certificate from the Practicing Company Secretaries of the Company regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. This is annexed to the Directors Report. The Certificate will also be sent to Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. alongwith the Annual Accounts to be filed by the Company.

20. FUTURE PROSPECTS

Future Prospects of the Company is dependent on the success of the CIRP Process.

21. DECLARATION

The Board has laid down a code of conduct for all Board Members and Senior Management of the Company which is posted on the website of the company. The Board Members and Senior Management have affirmed compliance with the Code of conduct.

22. Pursuant to Regulation 36 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 and Clause 12.5 of Secretarial Standard on General Meeting, following information are furnished about the Director proposed to be Appointed/Reappointed, vide item No. 3 and 4 of the Notice dated 07.08.2023

3. Name of the Director : MR SUNILVASANTRAO PATIL DIN No. 08450300 Date of Birth : 01/06/1971 Expertise : Technical knowledge in drums and barrels Date of Appointment on the Board as Director : 28.08.2021 Qualification : S.S.C. Number of Equity Shares held in the Company by the Director : NIL Number of Equity Shares held in the Company by the Director or for other persons on a beneficial basis : NIL

List of outside Directorships held in Public Companies : Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. Chairman/Member of the Committees of Board of Directors of the Company : Audit Committee Stakeholders/Grievance Committee Remuneration and Nomination Committee Chairman/Member of the Committees of Board of Directors of other Company in which he is a Director Relationship with other Directors : NIL : NIL 4. Name of the Director : MRS. MADHU NITIN KANADIA DIN No. : 07049292 Date of Birth : 12-09-1972 Expertise Date of Appointment on the Board as : Good knowledge of Administration Director : 02/11/2021 Qualification : SSC Number of Equity Shares held in the Company by the Director : NIL Number of Equity Shares held in the Company by the Director or for other persons on a beneficial basis : NIL List of outside Directorships held in Public Companies : Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Chairman/Member of the Committees of Board of Directors of the Company : Audit Committee Stakehol ders/Gri evance Committee Remuneration and Nomination Committee Chairman/Member of the Committees of Board of Directors of other : NIL Company in which he is a Director Relationship with other Directors : NIL

For, Precision Containeurs Limited