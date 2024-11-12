Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

East India Drums And Barrels Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for approving Financial Results for Q2 and half year ended Sept 30 2024 of FY 24-25 Outcome of Board meeting held on 12-Nov-2024 for Approving Unaudited financials for the Quarter ended 30-Sep-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation . Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Unaudited financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 and Appt. of Mr. Shrikant Kabra as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from August 1st 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Unuadied Finacial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 . (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation - Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and other Agendas. Outcome of Board Meeting . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The fix the Effective Date for the purpose of Capital Reduction and consolidation of shares and the scheme of Reverse Merger as per the terms of the approved Resolution Plan (NCLT). 2) Reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Company i.e. Appointment of the following Directors of the Resolution Applicant : a) Mr. Madhav J. Valia as an Additional Director (Din No. 03381853) and Mr. Sunil M. Patil as an Additional Director ( Din No. 08609438). b) To accept the Resignations of existing Directors i.e. Mr. Shivram T. Singh (Non Executive Director) Din No.08433451 and Mr. Sunil V. Patil (Non Executive Director) Din No. 08450300 with effect from 30.03.2024respectively. Appointment of Directors . a. Mr. Madhav J.Valia ,as an Additional Director (DIN 03381853) w.e.f March 29,2024 at a monthly salary of Rs. 8.00 lacs plus perquisites. b. Mr.Sunil M .Patil ,as an Additional Director (DIN 08609438) w.e.f March 29,2024 at a monthly salary of Rs. 79,760/-plus perquisites. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, March 29, 2024 - Effective Date for the purpose of capital reduction and reverse merger as per the approved Resolution Plan. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024

PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Next Board Meeting scheduled on Friday February 16 2024. Ref : Salient Feature of the Resolution Plan for the Company submitted vide intimation dated 05.05.2023

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024