East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd Board Meeting

12.43
(4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
East India Drums And Barrels Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for approving Financial Results for Q2 and half year ended Sept 30 2024 of FY 24-25 Outcome of Board meeting held on 12-Nov-2024 for Approving Unaudited financials for the Quarter ended 30-Sep-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting19 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation . Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Unaudited financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 and Appt. of Mr. Shrikant Kabra as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from August 1st 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Unuadied Finacial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 . (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation - Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and other Agendas. Outcome of Board Meeting . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The fix the Effective Date for the purpose of Capital Reduction and consolidation of shares and the scheme of Reverse Merger as per the terms of the approved Resolution Plan (NCLT). 2) Reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Company i.e. Appointment of the following Directors of the Resolution Applicant : a) Mr. Madhav J. Valia as an Additional Director (Din No. 03381853) and Mr. Sunil M. Patil as an Additional Director ( Din No. 08609438). b) To accept the Resignations of existing Directors i.e. Mr. Shivram T. Singh (Non Executive Director) Din No.08433451 and Mr. Sunil V. Patil (Non Executive Director) Din No. 08450300 with effect from 30.03.2024respectively. Appointment of Directors . a. Mr. Madhav J.Valia ,as an Additional Director (DIN 03381853) w.e.f March 29,2024 at a monthly salary of Rs. 8.00 lacs plus perquisites. b. Mr.Sunil M .Patil ,as an Additional Director (DIN 08609438) w.e.f March 29,2024 at a monthly salary of Rs. 79,760/-plus perquisites. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, March 29, 2024 - Effective Date for the purpose of capital reduction and reverse merger as per the approved Resolution Plan. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)
Board Meeting16 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Next Board Meeting scheduled on Friday February 16 2024. Ref : Salient Feature of the Resolution Plan for the Company submitted vide intimation dated 05.05.2023
Board Meeting20 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Metting scheduled on Saturday 20 January 2024 for Approving the UAFR for the Quarter and Nine month ended on 31.12.2023 NCLT Order dated 10.03.2022 in CP (IB) No. 2146/MB-IV/2019 commencing CIRP against the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday ,January 20,2024. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)

