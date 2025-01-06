East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.23
4.68
-0.08
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.54
2.23
0.11
-4.79
Other operating items
Operating
-0.71
1.95
4.76
-4.91
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0
-5.44
Free cash flow
-0.71
1.96
4.76
-10.35
Equity raised
-83.18
-82.61
-91.87
-91.22
Investing
-0.05
-0.03
-0.06
-0.42
Financing
3.87
4.58
11.59
16.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-80.07
-76.09
-75.58
-85.7
