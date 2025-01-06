iifl-logo-icon 1
East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.84
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.23

4.68

-0.08

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.54

2.23

0.11

-4.79

Other operating items

Operating

-0.71

1.95

4.76

-4.91

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0

-5.44

Free cash flow

-0.71

1.96

4.76

-10.35

Equity raised

-83.18

-82.61

-91.87

-91.22

Investing

-0.05

-0.03

-0.06

-0.42

Financing

3.87

4.58

11.59

16.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-80.07

-76.09

-75.58

-85.7

