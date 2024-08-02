The Board decided to convene the 43T4 AGM Annual General Meeting for the Year ended 31° March, 2024, to be held on September 28, 2024, at 3.00 p.m. under Video Conferencing (VC). 1. The Board reconsidered and approved the date of the 43 AGM, which was originally scheduled on September 28, 2024,to pre-poned to Monday, August 26, 2024, through VC (Video Conferencing). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/08/2024) Addendum to the notice of 43rd AGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Intimation of Publication of Notice of 43rd Annual General Meeting in Newspapers . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Scutinizers Report for the e-voting of 43rd AGM. Proceedings of the 43rd AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024) Revised Scrutinizer Report for 43rd AGM - E-Voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)