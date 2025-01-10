Easun Capital Markets Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.23
5.23
5.23
5.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.83
15.13
14.88
13.9
Net Worth
21.06
20.36
20.11
19.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.08
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.06
20.44
20.11
19.13
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.82
15.63
12.93
8.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0
0.04
0.12
Networking Capital
3.1
1.23
6.48
0.26
Inventories
0
0
0.25
0.25
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.13
1.25
6.24
0.06
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
-0.05
Cash
0
0.03
0.24
0.02
Total Assets
17.98
16.89
19.69
8.68
