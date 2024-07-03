iifl-logo-icon 1
Easun Capital Markets Ltd Share Price

52
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Easun Capital Markets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

52

Prev. Close

52

Turnover(Lac.)

0.53

Day's High

52

Day's Low

52

52 Week's High

56.7

52 Week's Low

41.87

Book Value

41.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Easun Capital Markets Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Easun Capital Markets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Easun Capital Markets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.27%

Non-Promoter- 50.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Easun Capital Markets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.23

5.23

5.23

5.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.83

15.13

14.88

13.9

Net Worth

21.06

20.36

20.11

19.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.86

-1.67

0.96

0.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Easun Capital Markets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Easun Capital Markets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Apurva Salarpuria

Director

Anand Prakash

Independent Director

Rajesh Lihala

Independent Director

Saileena Sarkar

Chairman

Amit Sureka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Modi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Easun Capital Markets Ltd

Summary

Easun Capital Markets Limited was incorporated in 1982 as a Public Limited Company. Presently, the Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India Non Deposit Accepting NBFC and offers and engaged in the business of Investment in share and securities of listed and unlisted entities and providing of loan and advance to SME.Company is mainly into investing in and acquiring and holding shares, stocks, debentures, bonds, mutual funds and/or other securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India and/or by any Government, state, public body or authority. The Company make investments in business that are undergoing change in capital structure, strategy, operations or growth and can benefit from our operational and strategic approach. They target companies with defensible core business, mature products or services, sustainable revenues, established customer relationships.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Easun Capital Markets Ltd share price today?

The Easun Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Easun Capital Markets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Easun Capital Markets Ltd is ₹27.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Easun Capital Markets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Easun Capital Markets Ltd is 0 and 1.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Easun Capital Markets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Easun Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Easun Capital Markets Ltd is ₹41.87 and ₹56.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Easun Capital Markets Ltd?

Easun Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.06%, 3 Years at 28.51%, 1 Year at 18.99%, 6 Month at 15.56%, 3 Month at 9.45% and 1 Month at 14.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Easun Capital Markets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Easun Capital Markets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.73 %

