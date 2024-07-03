Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹52
Prev. Close₹52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.53
Day's High₹52
Day's Low₹52
52 Week's High₹56.7
52 Week's Low₹41.87
Book Value₹41.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.23
5.23
5.23
5.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.83
15.13
14.88
13.9
Net Worth
21.06
20.36
20.11
19.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.86
-1.67
0.96
0.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Apurva Salarpuria
Director
Anand Prakash
Independent Director
Rajesh Lihala
Independent Director
Saileena Sarkar
Chairman
Amit Sureka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Modi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Easun Capital Markets Limited was incorporated in 1982 as a Public Limited Company. Presently, the Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India Non Deposit Accepting NBFC and offers and engaged in the business of Investment in share and securities of listed and unlisted entities and providing of loan and advance to SME.Company is mainly into investing in and acquiring and holding shares, stocks, debentures, bonds, mutual funds and/or other securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India and/or by any Government, state, public body or authority. The Company make investments in business that are undergoing change in capital structure, strategy, operations or growth and can benefit from our operational and strategic approach. They target companies with defensible core business, mature products or services, sustainable revenues, established customer relationships.
Read More
The Easun Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Easun Capital Markets Ltd is ₹27.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Easun Capital Markets Ltd is 0 and 1.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Easun Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Easun Capital Markets Ltd is ₹41.87 and ₹56.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Easun Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.06%, 3 Years at 28.51%, 1 Year at 18.99%, 6 Month at 15.56%, 3 Month at 9.45% and 1 Month at 14.54%.
