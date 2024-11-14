iifl-logo-icon 1
Easun Capital Markets Ltd Board Meeting

57.27
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Easun Capital Ma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Easun Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Easun Capital Markets Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held at 5 Chittaranjan Avenue Kolkata-700072 on Thursday November 14 2024 at 5:00 P.M. IST inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chairperson. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Easun Capital Markets Limited (the Company) in its meeting held at the 5, Chittaranjan Avenue, Kolkata-700072 of the Company on Thursday, November 14, 2024 have approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of the Board commenced at 5:00 P.M. IST and concluded at 05:30 P.M. IST (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Easun Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) read with Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Easun Capital Markets Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the Company on Wednesday August 14 2024 at 5:00 P.M. IST inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chairperson. You are requested to take the aforesaid information on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Easun Capital Markets Limited (the Company) in its meeting held at the Registered Office of the Company on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 have approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of the Board commenced at 5:00 P.M. IST and concluded at 05:30 P.M. IST You are requested to take the aforesaid information on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Easun Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 any other item with the permission of the Chairperson. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Easun Capital Markets Limited (the Company) in its meeting held at the Registered Office of the Company on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, have approved the following agendas: 1. The Audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Declaration in respect of Unmodified Opinion on such Audit Report pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. The Directors have not declared any dividend during the financial year ended 31.03.2024. The meeting of the Board commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. You are requested to take the aforesaid information on your record and will revert to any of your queries. Read less.. The Audited(Stanalone )Financial Result of the company for quarter and year ended March, 31 2024, pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 along with declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on such audit report pursuant to reg 33(3)(d) of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Easun Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) read with Regulation 29(1) and Regulation 30 read with Point A Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Easun Capital Markets Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the Company on Monday February 12 2024 at 3:00 P.M. IST inter alia to transact the following business:- 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 2. To consider and approve resignation of Mr. Anand Prakash (DIN:-00061566) from the position of Non-Executive Director of the Company 3. To consider and approve resignation of Mr. Amit Kumar Sureka (DIN:-07826070) from the position of Independent Director of the Company 4. To consider any other item with the permission of the Chairperson. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Easun Capital Markets Limited (the Company) in its meeting held at the Registered Office of the Company on Monday, 12th February 2024, have approved the following agendas: 1. To approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. To approved the resignation of Mr. Anand Prakash (DIN:00061566), from the position of Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f close of business hours on 12.02.2024, 3. To approved resignation of Mr. Amit Kumar Sureka (DIN:07826070), from the position of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f close of business hours on 12.02.2024. The meeting of the Board commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:45 P.M. The Company have approved the following agendas in the meeting:- 1) To approve Unaudited financial result for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 2) to approve the resignation of Mr. Anand Prakash from the position of Non Executive Director, 3) To approve the resignation of Mr. Amit Kumar Sureka from the position of Independent Director The meeting of the Board commenced at 3 PM and concluded at 3.45 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Easun Capital Ma: Related News

No Record Found

