Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Easun Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Easun Capital Markets Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held at 5 Chittaranjan Avenue Kolkata-700072 on Thursday November 14 2024 at 5:00 P.M. IST inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chairperson. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Easun Capital Markets Limited (the Company) in its meeting held at the 5, Chittaranjan Avenue, Kolkata-700072 of the Company on Thursday, November 14, 2024 have approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of the Board commenced at 5:00 P.M. IST and concluded at 05:30 P.M. IST (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Easun Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) read with Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Easun Capital Markets Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the Company on Wednesday August 14 2024 at 5:00 P.M. IST inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chairperson. You are requested to take the aforesaid information on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Easun Capital Markets Limited (the Company) in its meeting held at the Registered Office of the Company on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 have approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of the Board commenced at 5:00 P.M. IST and concluded at 05:30 P.M. IST You are requested to take the aforesaid information on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Easun Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 any other item with the permission of the Chairperson. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Easun Capital Markets Limited (the Company) in its meeting held at the Registered Office of the Company on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, have approved the following agendas: 1. The Audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Declaration in respect of Unmodified Opinion on such Audit Report pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. The Directors have not declared any dividend during the financial year ended 31.03.2024. The meeting of the Board commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. You are requested to take the aforesaid information on your record and will revert to any of your queries. Read less.. The Audited(Stanalone )Financial Result of the company for quarter and year ended March, 31 2024, pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 along with declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on such audit report pursuant to reg 33(3)(d) of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024