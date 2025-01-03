Easun Capital Markets Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.86
-1.67
0.96
0.54
Other operating items
Operating
-5.86
-1.67
0.96
0.54
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.02
0
Free cash flow
-5.86
-1.67
0.94
0.54
Equity raised
26.95
25.65
25.28
24.83
Investing
6.14
-0.4
-1.02
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.23
23.58
25.2
25.37
