TO THE MEMBERS OF EASUN CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED Report on the audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of EASUN CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its Profit and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statement and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statement, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”; and g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company does not have any long term contracts including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the financial year. Hence compliance in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that no audit trail has been enabled at the application level and database level to log any direct data changes.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was operating. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended 31st March 2024

For Rakesh Ram & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. : 325145E

Sd/- Rakesh Agarwal Partner Membership No. 061525

Place: Kolkata

Date: 29th Day of May’2024

UDIN: 24061525BKBWHN5806

Annexure A to the INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of the section on “Report on other legal and regulatory requirements” of our report of even date) On the Basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanation given to us, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; (B) The company has no intangible assets. Hence, comments on clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order does not arise. (b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment, according to the practice of the company, have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. According to the information given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) -The company does not own any immovable property. Hence, comments on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order does not arise.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the financial year 2023-24. (e) As per the information provided to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The company has no inventory. Hence, comments on clause 3(ii) of the Order does not arise. (b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) (B) The Company has granted Loans to parties other than Subsidiary, Joint Ventures & Associates during the financial year 2023-24. The details of the same is enclosed as per Annexure 1(A).

(b) The Company has made Investments in Debenture of Bengal salarpuria Infra Development co Pvt Ltd amounting to Rs 3.95 crore terms of which is not detrimental to the interest of the Stakeholders.

(f) The Company has not granted Loans repayable on demand to Related Parties during the financial year 2023-24.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013, wherever applicable ,with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014(as amended) and no such order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal. So, comment on clause 3(v) of the said Order does not arise.

(vi) Maintenance of Cost Records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, Employee state insurance, Income Tax, sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Value added tax, cess and any other Statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable were in arrear as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, no dues of income tax, sales tax or service tax have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to information and explanations given by the management, the Company does not have any transaction relating to earlier years that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961 and also there are no such previously unrecorded income and related assets relating to earlier years which have been recorded in the books of account during the year. (ix) (a) In our opinion the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender. (b) As per the information provided to us, the company is not declared as willful defaulter by any bank, or financial institution or lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (c) The company does not have Term Loan from any Bank/Financial institution. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x) of the Order is not applicable. (b)The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central

Government;

(c)As the company is an listed company and after considering the other critereas given in the clause, in our opinion this clause is not applicable on the company for reporting. (xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards to the extent possible. (xiv) (a) As per section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 the company has duly appointed internal auditor. (b) We have duly consider the reports of the internal auditor. (xv) To the best of our knowledge and belief and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him. So, comment on clause 3(xv) of the said Order does not arise. (xvi) (a) (a) The company is registered under section 45IA of RBI Act,1934 (b) As the company is registered under section 45 IA of RBI Act, 1934 with valid certificate. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable. (c) The company is not CIC as defined in regulation made by RBI. (d) As the company is not CIC. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable. (xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, comments on clause 3(xvii) of the Order does not arise. (xviii) Rakesh Ram and &Associates has been appointed as Auditor of the company in the last AGM in place of outgoing Auditors V.K.Tulsyan & co. LLP. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention , which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; We however, state that this is not an assurance to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. (xx) As the criteria mentioned in section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are below the threshold limit. Hence, compliance of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. (xxi) The company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements during the financial year 2023-24. Hence, the clause xxi is not applicable to the company.

ANNEXURE B’ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

(Referred to Paragraph (f) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of EASUN CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

