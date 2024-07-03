Easun Capital Markets Ltd Summary

Easun Capital Markets Limited was incorporated in 1982 as a Public Limited Company. Presently, the Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India Non Deposit Accepting NBFC and offers and engaged in the business of Investment in share and securities of listed and unlisted entities and providing of loan and advance to SME.Company is mainly into investing in and acquiring and holding shares, stocks, debentures, bonds, mutual funds and/or other securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India and/or by any Government, state, public body or authority. The Company make investments in business that are undergoing change in capital structure, strategy, operations or growth and can benefit from our operational and strategic approach. They target companies with defensible core business, mature products or services, sustainable revenues, established customer relationships.