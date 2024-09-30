The 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company named Easun Capital Markets Limited will be held on Monday, September 30,2024 at 12.00 Noon IST through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Pursuant to Reg 30 read with point 13 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the brief proceedings of the 42nd AGM of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 12. 00 Noon IST, from 5, C.R. Avenue, 4th Floor, Kolkata-700072 which be recognized as deemed venue through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)