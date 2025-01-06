iifl-logo-icon 1
Ecoplast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

624
(-7.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.33

4.95

4.69

3.26

Depreciation

-2.73

-2.39

-1.82

-1.78

Tax paid

-0.09

-1.56

-1.72

-0.95

Working capital

-2.97

5.69

-0.85

3.2

Other operating items

Operating

-5.46

6.68

0.3

3.72

Capital expenditure

1.02

9.96

1.44

-14.72

Free cash flow

-4.44

16.64

1.74

-10.99

Equity raised

57.48

49.3

42.31

38.18

Investing

0.07

-1.62

0

1.47

Financing

-2.32

3.73

-3.6

5.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0.45

0.35

Net in cash

50.78

68.05

40.91

34.68

