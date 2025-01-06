Ecoplast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.33
4.95
4.69
3.26
Depreciation
-2.73
-2.39
-1.82
-1.78
Tax paid
-0.09
-1.56
-1.72
-0.95
Working capital
-2.97
5.69
-0.85
3.2
Other operating items
Operating
-5.46
6.68
0.3
3.72
Capital expenditure
1.02
9.96
1.44
-14.72
Free cash flow
-4.44
16.64
1.74
-10.99
Equity raised
57.48
49.3
42.31
38.18
Investing
0.07
-1.62
0
1.47
Financing
-2.32
3.73
-3.6
5.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0.45
0.35
Net in cash
50.78
68.05
40.91
34.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.