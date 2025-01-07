Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
75.37
96.22
95.93
96.14
yoy growth (%)
-21.66
0.29
-0.21
3.28
Raw materials
-52.99
-64.42
-69.83
-72.16
As % of sales
70.3
66.95
72.78
75.06
Employee costs
-8.48
-9.56
-7.26
-6.63
As % of sales
11.26
9.94
7.57
6.89
Other costs
-10.62
-15.35
-12.39
-11.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.09
15.95
12.92
11.93
Operating profit
3.26
6.87
6.44
5.86
OPM
4.33
7.14
6.71
6.1
Depreciation
-2.73
-2.39
-1.82
-1.78
Interest expense
-1.13
-0.87
-1.53
-1.85
Other income
0.92
1.34
1.61
1.03
Profit before tax
0.33
4.95
4.69
3.26
Taxes
-0.09
-1.56
-1.72
-0.95
Tax rate
-29.22
-31.55
-36.68
-29.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.23
3.38
2.97
2.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.23
3.38
2.97
2.3
yoy growth (%)
-93.05
13.94
28.92
-0.89
NPM
0.31
3.52
3.09
2.39
