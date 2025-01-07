iifl-logo-icon 1
Ecoplast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

680.45
(8.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:21:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

75.37

96.22

95.93

96.14

yoy growth (%)

-21.66

0.29

-0.21

3.28

Raw materials

-52.99

-64.42

-69.83

-72.16

As % of sales

70.3

66.95

72.78

75.06

Employee costs

-8.48

-9.56

-7.26

-6.63

As % of sales

11.26

9.94

7.57

6.89

Other costs

-10.62

-15.35

-12.39

-11.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.09

15.95

12.92

11.93

Operating profit

3.26

6.87

6.44

5.86

OPM

4.33

7.14

6.71

6.1

Depreciation

-2.73

-2.39

-1.82

-1.78

Interest expense

-1.13

-0.87

-1.53

-1.85

Other income

0.92

1.34

1.61

1.03

Profit before tax

0.33

4.95

4.69

3.26

Taxes

-0.09

-1.56

-1.72

-0.95

Tax rate

-29.22

-31.55

-36.68

-29.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.23

3.38

2.97

2.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.23

3.38

2.97

2.3

yoy growth (%)

-93.05

13.94

28.92

-0.89

NPM

0.31

3.52

3.09

2.39

