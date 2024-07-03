iifl-logo-icon 1
Ecoplast Ltd Share Price

633.1
(-5.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open655.2
  • Day's High663
  • 52 Wk High735
  • Prev. Close671.4
  • Day's Low630.05
  • 52 Wk Low 279.2
  • Turnover (lac)23.29
  • P/E22.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value150.7
  • EPS29.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)189.93
  • Div. Yield0.45
Ecoplast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

655.2

Prev. Close

671.4

Turnover(Lac.)

23.29

Day's High

663

Day's Low

630.05

52 Week's High

735

52 Week's Low

279.2

Book Value

150.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

189.93

P/E

22.84

EPS

29.39

Divi. Yield

0.45

Ecoplast Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ecoplast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.29%

Foreign: 0.28%

Indian: 68.41%

Non-Promoter- 31.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ecoplast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.25

30.31

25.7

28.74

Net Worth

42.25

33.31

28.7

31.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

75.37

96.22

95.93

96.14

yoy growth (%)

-21.66

0.29

-0.21

3.28

Raw materials

-52.99

-64.42

-69.83

-72.16

As % of sales

70.3

66.95

72.78

75.06

Employee costs

-8.48

-9.56

-7.26

-6.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.33

4.95

4.69

3.26

Depreciation

-2.73

-2.39

-1.82

-1.78

Tax paid

-0.09

-1.56

-1.72

-0.95

Working capital

-2.97

5.69

-0.85

3.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.66

0.29

-0.21

3.28

Op profit growth

-52.47

6.68

9.77

-9.73

EBIT growth

-74.88

-6.53

21.83

-0.78

Net profit growth

-93.05

13.94

28.92

-0.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

113.44

96.23

94.18

75.66

98.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

113.44

96.23

94.18

75.66

98.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.98

3.91

0.84

0.83

1.49

Ecoplast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ecoplast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jaymin B Desai

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mukul B Desai

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhupendra M Desai

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Charulata Patel

Independent Director

Dhananjay Thakorbhai Desai

Whole-time Director

Atul Baijal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakesh Kumar Kumawat

Whole-time Director

Aditya Patel

Whole-time Director

Ravi Amulbhai Mehta

Non Executive Director

Jay Ketan Shroff

Independent Director

BIKASH RANJAN TARAFDAR

Independent Director

Monil Vijay Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ecoplast Ltd

Summary

Ecoplast Limited is one of Indias reputed suppliers of multilayer co-extruded polyethylene and copolymer films to the flexible packaging industry as well as a variety of other Industrial Applications around the world. The major focus now is high value added products and films for Specialty Applications for flexible packaging applications. Currently, the Company serve applications in Film for Aluminum Composite Panel, Films for Surface Protection and FMCG and Pharma Packaging. Presently, the Company is promoted by Amita Jaymin Desai. The Company has had a major role in the development of the flexible packaging industry in India; this industry uses multilayer polyethylene and co-polymer films for laminating to one or more substrates, such as polyester film, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene film, often in combinations with aluminum foil and/or paper, depending upon the packaging system and the product to be packed. The multilayer film forms the inner most layer- the heat seal layer- of the laminate, which is in contact with the packed product and is a critical part of the laminate for ensuring shelf life of the packed product. Incorporated in May 1981 as a Private Limited Company, Ecoplast became a public limited company in Jun.94. The company was originally promoted by Pheroze P Kharas. The company commenced commercial production in 1982 with an installed capacity of 540 tpa of plastic films (mainly LDPE/HDPE or a combination) for flexible packaging.Ecoplast came out with a pub
Company FAQs

What is the Ecoplast Ltd share price today?

The Ecoplast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹633.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ecoplast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ecoplast Ltd is ₹189.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ecoplast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ecoplast Ltd is 22.84 and 4.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ecoplast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ecoplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ecoplast Ltd is ₹279.2 and ₹735 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ecoplast Ltd?

Ecoplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.73%, 3 Years at 108.24%, 1 Year at 112.47%, 6 Month at 77.22%, 3 Month at 17.59% and 1 Month at 24.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ecoplast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ecoplast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.30 %

