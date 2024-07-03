SectorPackaging
Open₹655.2
Prev. Close₹671.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.29
Day's High₹663
Day's Low₹630.05
52 Week's High₹735
52 Week's Low₹279.2
Book Value₹150.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)189.93
P/E22.84
EPS29.39
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.25
30.31
25.7
28.74
Net Worth
42.25
33.31
28.7
31.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
75.37
96.22
95.93
96.14
yoy growth (%)
-21.66
0.29
-0.21
3.28
Raw materials
-52.99
-64.42
-69.83
-72.16
As % of sales
70.3
66.95
72.78
75.06
Employee costs
-8.48
-9.56
-7.26
-6.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.33
4.95
4.69
3.26
Depreciation
-2.73
-2.39
-1.82
-1.78
Tax paid
-0.09
-1.56
-1.72
-0.95
Working capital
-2.97
5.69
-0.85
3.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.66
0.29
-0.21
3.28
Op profit growth
-52.47
6.68
9.77
-9.73
EBIT growth
-74.88
-6.53
21.83
-0.78
Net profit growth
-93.05
13.94
28.92
-0.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
113.44
96.23
94.18
75.66
98.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
113.44
96.23
94.18
75.66
98.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.98
3.91
0.84
0.83
1.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jaymin B Desai
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mukul B Desai
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhupendra M Desai
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Charulata Patel
Independent Director
Dhananjay Thakorbhai Desai
Whole-time Director
Atul Baijal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakesh Kumar Kumawat
Whole-time Director
Aditya Patel
Whole-time Director
Ravi Amulbhai Mehta
Non Executive Director
Jay Ketan Shroff
Independent Director
BIKASH RANJAN TARAFDAR
Independent Director
Monil Vijay Shah
Reports by Ecoplast Ltd
Summary
Ecoplast Limited is one of Indias reputed suppliers of multilayer co-extruded polyethylene and copolymer films to the flexible packaging industry as well as a variety of other Industrial Applications around the world. The major focus now is high value added products and films for Specialty Applications for flexible packaging applications. Currently, the Company serve applications in Film for Aluminum Composite Panel, Films for Surface Protection and FMCG and Pharma Packaging. Presently, the Company is promoted by Amita Jaymin Desai. The Company has had a major role in the development of the flexible packaging industry in India; this industry uses multilayer polyethylene and co-polymer films for laminating to one or more substrates, such as polyester film, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene film, often in combinations with aluminum foil and/or paper, depending upon the packaging system and the product to be packed. The multilayer film forms the inner most layer- the heat seal layer- of the laminate, which is in contact with the packed product and is a critical part of the laminate for ensuring shelf life of the packed product. Incorporated in May 1981 as a Private Limited Company, Ecoplast became a public limited company in Jun.94. The company was originally promoted by Pheroze P Kharas. The company commenced commercial production in 1982 with an installed capacity of 540 tpa of plastic films (mainly LDPE/HDPE or a combination) for flexible packaging.Ecoplast came out with a pub
The Ecoplast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹633.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ecoplast Ltd is ₹189.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ecoplast Ltd is 22.84 and 4.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ecoplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ecoplast Ltd is ₹279.2 and ₹735 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ecoplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.73%, 3 Years at 108.24%, 1 Year at 112.47%, 6 Month at 77.22%, 3 Month at 17.59% and 1 Month at 24.29%.
