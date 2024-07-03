Summary

Ecoplast Limited is one of Indias reputed suppliers of multilayer co-extruded polyethylene and copolymer films to the flexible packaging industry as well as a variety of other Industrial Applications around the world. The major focus now is high value added products and films for Specialty Applications for flexible packaging applications. Currently, the Company serve applications in Film for Aluminum Composite Panel, Films for Surface Protection and FMCG and Pharma Packaging. Presently, the Company is promoted by Amita Jaymin Desai. The Company has had a major role in the development of the flexible packaging industry in India; this industry uses multilayer polyethylene and co-polymer films for laminating to one or more substrates, such as polyester film, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene film, often in combinations with aluminum foil and/or paper, depending upon the packaging system and the product to be packed. The multilayer film forms the inner most layer- the heat seal layer- of the laminate, which is in contact with the packed product and is a critical part of the laminate for ensuring shelf life of the packed product. Incorporated in May 1981 as a Private Limited Company, Ecoplast became a public limited company in Jun.94. The company was originally promoted by Pheroze P Kharas. The company commenced commercial production in 1982 with an installed capacity of 540 tpa of plastic films (mainly LDPE/HDPE or a combination) for flexible packaging.Ecoplast came out with a pub

