Ecoplast Ltd Board Meeting

Ecoplast CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
ECOPLAST LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares in one or more tranche on a preferential basis for a consideration and at such price as may be arrived at pursuant to Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2018 (each as amended from time to time) (ICDR Regulations) read with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and in such manner and on such terms and conditions as may be deemed appropriate by the Board or its duly constituted committee of the Board in its absolute discretion subject to the receipt of necessary approvals including the approval of the members of the Company at a general meeting or through postal ballot and such other regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. Outcome of Board Meeting as enclosed. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.12.2024)
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
ECOPLAST LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited financial Results 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
ECOPLAST LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 The Board Meeting originally scheduled on 09/08/2024 has been re-scheduled on 14/08/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Unaudited Results 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20246 May 2024
ECOPLAST LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board meeting dated 22/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
ECOPLAST LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)

