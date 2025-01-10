To

The Members,

The Directors are pleased to present their 42nd Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Particulars 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Revenue from operations 11,34,414 9,60,138 Other income 21,831 38,998 Total Income 11,56,245 9,99,136 Operating profit (loss) before depreciation and tax 1,49,135 86,508 Depreciation 24,824 24,530 Profit (loss) before tax 1,24,311 61,978 Tax expenses Current tax 28,252 8,472 Deferred tax 2,020 9,741 Tax in respect of earlier years (631) (689) Profit (loss) after tax 94,670 44454

Operations/ State of Companys Affairs:

During the year under review (FY 2023-24), the sales value showed an increase of 18% (from 9,601.38 lacs in 2022-23 to Rs 11,344.14 lacs in 2023-24). The PBDIT increased by 60% (from 954.58 lacs in 2022-23 to Rs 1,524.80 lacs in 2023-24) and company net profit almost doubled (from Rs 444.54 lacs to 946.70 lacs).

The total exports sales increased, in terms of value, export sales grew by 73% (from 1,343 lacs in 2022-23 to 2,318 lacs in 2023-24. In terms of volumes, export sales grew by 47% (from 562 MT in 2022-23 to 828 MT in 2023-24).

The increase in sales and profit was a due to various steps taken by the management, namely

> Exiting lamination business which helped the company to use the existing resources more effectively.

> Concentrated efforts on increasing sales of specialty products, adhesive films and surface protection films in the domestic market.

> Focus on increasing our export sales of surface protection films,

> Streamlining supply chain activities resulting in to reduced inventory

> Focus on reducing raw material costs by reviewing technical and concentrated buying efforts

The above two also drastically helped in streamlining our working capital, thereby reducing finance costs

> Focus on developing products for new applications of surface protection films

> Converting increased volumes by outsourcing to overcome capacity constraints

No material changes have occurred from the end of the financial year till the date of this report affecting the Companys financial position.

No significant and material orders have been passed by the regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and the companys operations in the future during the year under review.

There has been no change in the nature of the Business of the Company during the year.

Safety measures against Covid continued as a precautionary step.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 3 [30%] per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 (Rupees ten only) for the financial year 2023-24 (previous year Rs. 1.5 [15%] per equity share) for the approval at the Annual General Meeting. The Dividend if approved, will result in a cash outflow of Rs. 90 lacs (previous year Rs. 45 lacs)

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO RESERVES:

The Company was not required to transfer any amount to any reserve during the financial year.

BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors met six times during the financial year 2023-24. The dates of the Board meetings have been mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANANGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the year, the tenure of Mr. Atul Baijal (DIN: 09046341) as the Whole Time Director of the Company expired on February 10, 2024. The Board of Directors approved the re-appointment of Mr. Atul Baijal, as Whole Time Director for a further period of three years with effect from February 11, 2024. The said reappointment was approved by the Members of the Company through Postal Ballot which was held on January 8, 2024.

Mr. Atul Baijal (DIN: 09046341), Director of the Company would retire by rotation, at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for reappointment.

Mr. Vaibhav Kumar Totla resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. November 3, 2023 and the Board appreciates his association and service to the company during his tenure.

Mr. Setu Rushi Parikh, was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. November 4, 2024.

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declarations from each of the Independent Director of the Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that they meet the criteria of Independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Act and SEBI Regulations and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Director during the year. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess appropriate balance of skills, experience and knowledge, as required.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

In compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has put in place a familiarization program for the Independent Directors to familiarize them with their role, rights and responsibilities as Directors, the working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The details of the familiarization programme are explained in the Corporate Governance Report. The same is also available on the website of the company at www.ecoplastindia.com.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee of the Board has been constituted in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 177 of the Act. The constitution and other relevant details of the Audit Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board of Directors.

policy on directors appointment and remuneration and

CRITERIA FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Remuneration Policy for directors and senior management and the Criteria for selection of candidates for appointment as directors, independent directors and senior management are placed on the website of the Company at www.ecoplastindia.com

There has been no change in the said policies since the last fiscal year.

We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the remuneration policy of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operations. To maintain these standards, the Company encourages its employees who have concerns about suspected misconduct to come forward and express these concerns without fear of punishment or unfair treatment. A Vigil (Whistle Blower) mechanism formulated by the Company provides a channel to the employees and Directors to report to the management concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Codes of conduct or policy. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors to avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Managing Director/ Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The said Whistle Blower Policy has been disseminated on the Companys website at www.ecoplastindia.com

directors responsibility statement:

In pursuance of section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for that period;

(c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors, have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company in consultation with the experts and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors have devised proper systems in consultation with the experts to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DETAILS OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal financial controls commensurate with its nature and size of business and meets the following objectives:

• Providing assurance regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations;

• Efficient use and safeguarding of resources;

• Compliance with policies, procedures and applicable laws and regulations; and

• Transactions being accurately recorded and reported timely.

• The Company has a budgetary control system to monitor expenditures and operations against budgets on an ongoing basis.

• The Internal Auditor also regularly reviews the adequacy of internal financial control system.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

A Statement Containing the Salient features of the Financial Statements of the subsidiary Company is annexed as Annexure- I as a part of this Report.

During the year under review, no Company has become or ceased to be Companys subsidiary, joint venture or associate company.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the financial statements of the Company along with relevant documents and separate audited financial statements in respect of the subsidiary are available on the website of the Company at www.ecoplastindia.com.

ANNUAL RETURN:

As per the requirements of Section 92(3) of the Act and Rules framed there under, the Annual Return for the financial year 2023-24 is uploaded on the website of the Company. The same is available on www.ecoplastindia.com

AUDITORS:

As per the provisions of Section 139 of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. Y.B. Desai & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Surat, (ICAI Registration No. 102368W) were re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company for a second term of

five years from the conclusion of 40th Annual General Meeting till the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2027.

PARTICULARS OF FRAUDS, IF ANY REPORTED UNDER SUB-SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT:

No frauds have been reported by the Auditors under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, Parikh & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries were appointed as the Secretarial Auditors for auditing the secretarial records of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

Secretarial audit report of the Company as provided by Parikh & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries is annexed to this Report as Annexure- II.

auditors report and secretarial auditors report:

The Statutory Auditors Report and Secretarial Auditors Report do not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

COST AUDITORS:

The provisions of section 148 (2) for appointment of Cost Auditors were not applicable to the Company. The Company has maintained the cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Information in accordance with Clause (m) of Sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure -III.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year under report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

As on 31st March 2024 the Company has made the following loans and Investments under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Investments Rs. 0.93 lacs for 11,95,360 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid up in Synergy Films Private Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary).

Loan Rs. 15 lacs given to Synergy Films Private Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary). RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy which is implemented throughout the Organisation; Special Emphasis on Risk Management is given during the Annual Budgeting Process and Periodical Monthly Meetings.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILTY POLICY:

The Provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related parties referred to in Section 188(1) in Form AOC- 2 are annexed as Annexure- IV to this Report.

FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION:

An annual evaluation of the Boards own performance, Board committees and individual directors was carried out pursuant to the provisions of the Act in the following manner:

Sr. No. Performance evaluation of Performance evaluation performed by Criteria 1. Each Individual director Nomination and Remuneration Committee Attendance, Contribution to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and guidance provided, key performance aspects in case of executive directors etc. 2. Independent directors; Entire Board of Directors excluding the director who is being evaluated Attendance, Contribution to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution, and guidance provided etc. 3. Board, and its committees All directors Board composition and structure; effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, fulfilment of key responsibilities, performance of specific duties and obligations, timely flow of information etc. The assessment of committees based on the terms of reference of the committees and effectiveness of the meetings.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Pursuant to Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the particulars of employees are annexed as Annexure -V to this Report.

DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules made there under. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the financial year 2023-24.

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGE:

The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2023-24 to BSE Limited where the Companys Shares are listed.

INSIDER TRADING REGULATIONS AND CODE OF DISCLOSURE:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and is available on our website www.ecoplastindia.com

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate section on Corporate Governance forms part of this report. A Certificate from Parikh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance of Corporate Governance forms part of this Report.

Certificate of the CEO & CFO, confirming the correctness of the financial statements, compliance with the Companys Code of Conduct and the Audit Committee in

terms of Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations is attached in the Corporate Governance report and forms part of this report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ANALYSIS:

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Managements discussion and analysis is set out in this Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE:

During the financial year no application was made or any proceeding pending against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

Not Applicable during the financial year.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

The Directors wish to convey their appreciation to Customers, Suppliers, Bankers, other Stakeholders and specially the employees for their co-operation. The Directors also appreciate the confidence reposed in the Management of the Company by its shareholders.