|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Aug 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Intimation of Book Closure and record date for payment of dividend Notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024) Proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Voting Results of 42nd Annual General Meeting along with scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)
