The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Edelweiss Nifty LargeMidcap 250 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Edelweiss Nifty LargeMidcap 250 ETF is ₹16.05 and ₹19.2 as of 09 Sep ‘25