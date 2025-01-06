Eiko Lifesciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.94
0.83
0
0
Depreciation
-0.56
-0.06
0
0
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.21
0
0
Working capital
2.57
7.66
0.67
0.07
Other operating items
Operating
2.71
8.21
0.67
0.07
Capital expenditure
14.6
0.52
0
0
Free cash flow
17.31
8.73
0.67
0.07
Equity raised
32.81
8.99
0.12
2.84
Investing
-0.02
-2.37
2.33
0.1
Financing
6.06
1.58
0.25
0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
56.16
16.93
3.37
3.03
