iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

61.14
(-1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eiko Lifesciences Ltd

Eiko Lifescience FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.94

0.83

0

0

Depreciation

-0.56

-0.06

0

0

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.21

0

0

Working capital

2.57

7.66

0.67

0.07

Other operating items

Operating

2.71

8.21

0.67

0.07

Capital expenditure

14.6

0.52

0

0

Free cash flow

17.31

8.73

0.67

0.07

Equity raised

32.81

8.99

0.12

2.84

Investing

-0.02

-2.37

2.33

0.1

Financing

6.06

1.58

0.25

0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

56.16

16.93

3.37

3.03

Eiko Lifescience : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Eiko Lifesciences Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.