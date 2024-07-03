iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd Share Price

61.14
(-1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.98
  • Day's High62.98
  • 52 Wk High81.32
  • Prev. Close62.07
  • Day's Low60
  • 52 Wk Low 45.1
  • Turnover (lac)17.77
  • P/E69.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.81
  • EPS0.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

62.98

Prev. Close

62.07

Turnover(Lac.)

17.77

Day's High

62.98

Day's Low

60

52 Week's High

81.32

52 Week's Low

45.1

Book Value

40.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76.12

P/E

69.74

EPS

0.89

Divi. Yield

0

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:31 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.27%

Non-Promoter- 68.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.87

8.32

8.32

10.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.81

21.11

20.31

2.37

Net Worth

50.68

29.43

28.63

12.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

25.41

11.99

0

0

yoy growth (%)

111.93

0

0

0

Raw materials

-22.58

-10.61

0

0

As % of sales

88.86

88.5

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.11

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.94

0.83

0

0

Depreciation

-0.56

-0.06

0

0

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.21

0

0

Working capital

2.57

7.66

0.67

0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

111.93

0

0

0

Op profit growth

148.21

0

0

0

EBIT growth

52.76

0

0

0

Net profit growth

14.87

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

10.35

4.25

2.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.35

4.25

2.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.06

0.06

View Annually Results

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Eiko Lifesciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Laxmikant Kabra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bhavesh Dhirajlal Tanna

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajkumar K Baheti

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mandkar Kamalakar Patil

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kajal Dhanpatraj Kothari

Whole-time Director

Umesh Ravindranath More

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chintan Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eiko Lifesciences Ltd

Summary

Eiko Lifesciences Limited was originally incorporated on January 07, 1977, under the name Narendra Investments (Delhi) Limited. Later, the Company changed its name from Narendra Investments (Delhi) Limited to Eiko LifeSciences Limited effective from June 24, 2021. Earlier, the Company engaged in sale and purchase of shares and securities. At present, the Company is a leading manufacturer, supplier and exporter of Speciality Chemicals and Pharma Intermediates in India and globally. The Company commenced new business activity primarily in manufacturing of speciality and fine chemicals in October, 2020 from manufacturing facility located at Badlapur, Maharashtra and has since scaled its operations, grown brand and customer base to become the one of the fastest growing speciality chemicals companies in India. The key products manufactured by Company are used in pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries with various end use application including corrosion control, photographic chemicals, solvents, and corrosion inhibitors amongst others.In 2022, it completed the development of new molecules for Agrochemical Intermediates, Polymer Science and Pharma segment. Eiko developed these molecules and launched the same during the second quarter of FY 2022. The Company has ventured in the business of manufacturing, processing, formulating, producing, buying, selling, and exporting Speciality and Fine Chemicals in year 2023. These products find application in a host of Agrochemical, Personal
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Eiko Lifesciences Ltd share price today?

The Eiko Lifesciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd is ₹76.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd is 69.74 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eiko Lifesciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd is ₹45.1 and ₹81.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd?

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.45%, 3 Years at -0.68%, 1 Year at -0.45%, 6 Month at 28.32%, 3 Month at 6.47% and 1 Month at 3.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Eiko Lifesciences Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.