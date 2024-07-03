Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹62.98
Prev. Close₹62.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.77
Day's High₹62.98
Day's Low₹60
52 Week's High₹81.32
52 Week's Low₹45.1
Book Value₹40.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76.12
P/E69.74
EPS0.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.87
8.32
8.32
10.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.81
21.11
20.31
2.37
Net Worth
50.68
29.43
28.63
12.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
25.41
11.99
0
0
yoy growth (%)
111.93
0
0
0
Raw materials
-22.58
-10.61
0
0
As % of sales
88.86
88.5
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.11
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.94
0.83
0
0
Depreciation
-0.56
-0.06
0
0
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.21
0
0
Working capital
2.57
7.66
0.67
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
111.93
0
0
0
Op profit growth
148.21
0
0
0
EBIT growth
52.76
0
0
0
Net profit growth
14.87
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
10.35
4.25
2.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.35
4.25
2.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.06
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Laxmikant Kabra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bhavesh Dhirajlal Tanna
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajkumar K Baheti
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mandkar Kamalakar Patil
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kajal Dhanpatraj Kothari
Whole-time Director
Umesh Ravindranath More
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chintan Doshi
Reports by Eiko Lifesciences Ltd
Summary
Eiko Lifesciences Limited was originally incorporated on January 07, 1977, under the name Narendra Investments (Delhi) Limited. Later, the Company changed its name from Narendra Investments (Delhi) Limited to Eiko LifeSciences Limited effective from June 24, 2021. Earlier, the Company engaged in sale and purchase of shares and securities. At present, the Company is a leading manufacturer, supplier and exporter of Speciality Chemicals and Pharma Intermediates in India and globally. The Company commenced new business activity primarily in manufacturing of speciality and fine chemicals in October, 2020 from manufacturing facility located at Badlapur, Maharashtra and has since scaled its operations, grown brand and customer base to become the one of the fastest growing speciality chemicals companies in India. The key products manufactured by Company are used in pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries with various end use application including corrosion control, photographic chemicals, solvents, and corrosion inhibitors amongst others.In 2022, it completed the development of new molecules for Agrochemical Intermediates, Polymer Science and Pharma segment. Eiko developed these molecules and launched the same during the second quarter of FY 2022. The Company has ventured in the business of manufacturing, processing, formulating, producing, buying, selling, and exporting Speciality and Fine Chemicals in year 2023. These products find application in a host of Agrochemical, Personal
Read More
The Eiko Lifesciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd is ₹76.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd is 69.74 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eiko Lifesciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eiko Lifesciences Ltd is ₹45.1 and ₹81.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eiko Lifesciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.45%, 3 Years at -0.68%, 1 Year at -0.45%, 6 Month at 28.32%, 3 Month at 6.47% and 1 Month at 3.69%.
