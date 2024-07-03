Eiko Lifesciences Ltd Summary

Eiko Lifesciences Limited was originally incorporated on January 07, 1977, under the name Narendra Investments (Delhi) Limited. Later, the Company changed its name from Narendra Investments (Delhi) Limited to Eiko LifeSciences Limited effective from June 24, 2021. Earlier, the Company engaged in sale and purchase of shares and securities. At present, the Company is a leading manufacturer, supplier and exporter of Speciality Chemicals and Pharma Intermediates in India and globally. The Company commenced new business activity primarily in manufacturing of speciality and fine chemicals in October, 2020 from manufacturing facility located at Badlapur, Maharashtra and has since scaled its operations, grown brand and customer base to become the one of the fastest growing speciality chemicals companies in India. The key products manufactured by Company are used in pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries with various end use application including corrosion control, photographic chemicals, solvents, and corrosion inhibitors amongst others.In 2022, it completed the development of new molecules for Agrochemical Intermediates, Polymer Science and Pharma segment. Eiko developed these molecules and launched the same during the second quarter of FY 2022. The Company has ventured in the business of manufacturing, processing, formulating, producing, buying, selling, and exporting Speciality and Fine Chemicals in year 2023. These products find application in a host of Agrochemical, Personal Care industries,and food industry.