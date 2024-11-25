iifl-logo-icon 1
Eiko Lifesciences Ltd Board Meeting

Eiko Lifescience CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Nov 202419 Nov 2024
Eiko Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that a meeting of Rights Issue Committee of Board of Directors the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 25th November2024 to discuss on final reminder and forfeiture of the partly paid-up Equity Shares on which Call Money has not been received by the company. The Right Issue Committee has approved the Final Reminder cum Forfeiture Notice to be sent to shareholders who have not paid the first and final call money. The meeting commenced at 06.40 pm and concluded at 07.15 pm (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Eiko Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidation basis) of the Company for the quarter and half year ending on 30th September 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulation. Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Board Meeting Outcome Resignation of Statutory Auditor Appointment of Statutory Auditors
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Eiko Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial results (Standalone and Consolidation Basis) of the Company for the period ended 30th June 2024 Board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
Eiko Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 13th May2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending on 31st March2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulation. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair Appointment of Internal Auditor Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Please refer to attached PDF (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Eiko Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 08th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), and amendments thereto, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., on Thursday, 08th February, 2024, Board, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December,2023. The Statutory Auditors have carried out a Limited Review of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Further, Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith a copy of the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December,2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today has considered and approved the below transaction: Company (ELL) to enter into definitive business agreement with Vivacious Pharmatex Private Limited (VPPL) for Companys Growth and strategic positioning.

