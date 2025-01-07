Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
25.41
11.99
0
0
yoy growth (%)
111.93
0
0
0
Raw materials
-22.58
-10.61
0
0
As % of sales
88.86
88.5
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.11
0
0
As % of sales
1.09
0.98
0
0
Other costs
-1.25
-0.73
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.95
6.15
0
0
Operating profit
1.29
0.52
0
0
OPM
5.09
4.35
0
0
Depreciation
-0.56
-0.06
0
0
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.08
0
0
Other income
0.67
0.46
0
0
Profit before tax
0.94
0.83
0
0
Taxes
-0.23
-0.21
0
0
Tax rate
-25.08
-26.22
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.7
0.61
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.7
0.61
0
0
yoy growth (%)
14.87
0
0
0
NPM
2.77
5.12
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.