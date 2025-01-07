iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eiko Lifesciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

60.2
(-1.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eiko Lifesciences Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

25.41

11.99

0

0

yoy growth (%)

111.93

0

0

0

Raw materials

-22.58

-10.61

0

0

As % of sales

88.86

88.5

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.11

0

0

As % of sales

1.09

0.98

0

0

Other costs

-1.25

-0.73

0

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.95

6.15

0

0

Operating profit

1.29

0.52

0

0

OPM

5.09

4.35

0

0

Depreciation

-0.56

-0.06

0

0

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.08

0

0

Other income

0.67

0.46

0

0

Profit before tax

0.94

0.83

0

0

Taxes

-0.23

-0.21

0

0

Tax rate

-25.08

-26.22

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.7

0.61

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.7

0.61

0

0

yoy growth (%)

14.87

0

0

0

NPM

2.77

5.12

0

0

Eiko Lifescience : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Eiko Lifesciences Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.