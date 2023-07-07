|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|30 Jun 2023
|7 Jul 2023
|7 Jul 2023
|2:3
|35
|2:3 Right Issue of Equity Shares
|2:3 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that EIKO LIFESCIENCES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE EIKO LIFESCIENCES LIMITED (540204) RECORD DATE 07.07.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 2 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.35/- per share on Rights Basis for every 3 (Three) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 07/07/2023 DR-566/2023-2024 * Note : As per terms of Payment : Issue Price of Rs.45/- payable as Rs.13.50 per Rights Equity Share (including premium of Rs.10.50) to be paid on Application. Balance to be paid in not more than two calls as determined by our Board at its sole discretion. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.07.2023)
